Sami Sheen, 19, Says Boob Job Might 'Save My Life,' Has to Quit Vaping for a Month

"My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine, which is really f--king bad," the OnlyFans model -- who is the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards -- said, revealing she's struggled with nicotine addiction for five years.

Sami Sheen is opening up about her years-long struggle with nicotine addiction, and her plans to quit vaping in order to get plastic surgery.

On Monday, the 19-year-old model -- who is the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards -- posted a TikTok video, in which she got candid with followers about her five-year addiction to nicotine, revealing she's getting a boob job and must quit vaping a month before the surgery.

"Basically, I have been vaping for five years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f--king years," Sami said, adding that she's "tried quitting multiple times."

"It's really f--king hard. I ordered this book called How to Quit Vaping by Allen Carr. Have I started reading it? No, because I don't want to quit," she continued. "Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I'm going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don’t want to deal with it. I've just been putting it off. But the time has come where I have absolutely no choice, and I have to quit soon."

After noting that she has to be "nicotine-free for a month before" her breast augmentation surgery, which will be in two months, the OnlyFans model admitted that she's very anxious about having to quit vaping.

"I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf--ker," Sami said, holding up her vape.

“I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that," she continued.

"I'm freaking the f--k out," Sami added. "I've debated on postponing my surgery just because I'm too scared to f--king quit nicotine."

She went on to ask her followers for any tips on how to quit vaping, noting that she's worried about the withdrawal symptoms, particularly the possibility of vomiting.

"I'm really scared to try the gum," Sami said. "I don't want to f--king throw up. I'm also terrified of throwing up. I have emetophobia, OK? And I know a lot of people when they quit, you know, they do the act as their body's way of, like, purging the nicotine. I don't wanna do that. I think that's also a big reason why I haven't quit."

She added that she's "tried the lollipops and the lifesavers and the little fidget toys, but none of it works."

"Please tell me what works best for you, and what gave you the least amount of withdrawal symptoms," Sami told the camera.

She concluded her video by again sharing that she's "scared" to quit vaping, noting that she's been "dependent on it for so long," including through puberty.