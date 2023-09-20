Rachel Zegler Enters Arena Full of Snakes in New 'Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

Lionsgate

The gripping trailer shows Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis all collide onscreen

The long-awaited trailer for the next film in the Hunger Games franchise just dropped!

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel to the beloved dystopian franchise that follows Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, who is set to mentor tribute Lucy Gray Baird, portrayed by Rachel Zegler.

Just like her fellow District 12 tribute Katniss Everdeen, Lucy Gray's steals the heart of Panem and Snow is left with the moral struggle to "reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake," says the movie's description.