Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Gets Married: 'It's Everything I Thought I Would Never Have'

Instagram

Two years after saying goodbye to Kody Brown on Sister Wives, Christine Brown has had her "fairtyale" dream come true as she married her fiancé of six months, David Woolley, on Saturday.

After years sharing the spotlight, all eyes were on Christine Brown, 51, as the Sister Wives star said "I do" in front of 330 guests at her wedding to fiancé David Woolley, 59, on Saturday.

The reality star described her magical day to People by saying, "It's everything I thought I would never have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does. It's a dream come true."

Brown got the true and traditional wedding experience, too, as her son Paedon and father joined forces to walk her down the aisle. This was a big deal for Brown, with Woolley telling the outlet it was something "she never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles!"

The couple danced to Etta James' "At Last" at their wedding reception, a perhaps appropriate choice for the 51-year-old reality star who'd previously been one of Kody Brown's four wives.

The wedding festivities began on Friday night with a dinner cruise down the Colorado River in Utah. "We just liked the idea of having as much family and friends there as possible," Brown told People, with Woolley adding, "The view, the scenery, it's unreal."

The dress from Boda Bridal was described as having intricate beading detail and a plunging neckline. She complemented it with hair and makeup by Eliza Schmidt. People has the exclusive photos which show pure joy on Brown's face.

The couple incorporated their many children into the ceremony, with Brown telling the outlet ahead of the ceremony, "We're going to have a slew of kids and grandkids walk down the aisle in between the parents, our officiant, David, and me."

Christine shares six children with Kody: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13. David has eight children of his own.

Brown had just recently moved with her youngest daughter to Utah before announcing she and Woolley were dating The couple first met on a dating website. They got engaged six months ago.