See Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy's Adorable Mother's Day Appearance on American Idol

In addition to having her daughter in the audience on Sunday, Perry marked Mother's Day by reflecting on her pregnancy with Daisy, sharing some never-before-seen pics from before her daughter's birth.

Katy Perry's daughter, Daisy, made a rare appearance on American Idol in honor of Mother's Day.

Cameras panned to the 3-year-old during Sunday's show, where she was sitting in the audience with her dad, Orlando Bloom.

Daisy, who appeared to be twinning with mom, who was dressed as Cinderella for Idol's "Disney night," was all smiles as she watched Perry do her thing on stage.

Daisy and Orlando in the American Idol audience tonight. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IFBMxCpkiT — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 13, 2024 @todaykatyp

Earlier Sunday, Perry marked Mother's Day with a special post on Instagram, where she looked back on her pregnancy with Daisy, and shared some never-before-seen photos of her baby bump.

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove…," Perry wrote, before adding that "there is nothing like a Mother’s love…"

"Never take it for granted…," she continued. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come ♥️."

The "Roar" singer also gave some context to the slideshow she shared, which included her positive pregnancy test, the moment she told Bloom she was pregnant and a clip of her telling fellow Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie that was expecting while filming in Hawaii.

The special set of snaps also featured a video of the pop star hearing Daisy's heartbeat for the first time.

The post was a special one for Perry, who kept her pregnancy largely under wraps before revealing the news in March 2020.

Perry and the Pirates of the Caribbean alum -- who also shares son, Flynn, 13, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr -- would go on to welcome Daisy in August of that year, and share glimpses of her life as a new mom over the years.

The little one made her first public appearance in November 2023, while watching the finale of the singer's Las Vegas residency, Play.

And while that marked Daisy's first official sighting, it wasn't the first time she'd been in the audience for one of mom's shows, with Daisy tagging along for much of Perry's Vegas residency.

"Daisy's with me all the time, and she loves seeing Mama get ready and turn into the character," Perry told People, while talking about balancing her busy schedule with being a mom. "And I get to give bath time between 6:00 and 7:00. It's a great routine. I thrive on routine."