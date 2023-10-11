Zac Efron Transforms Into Ripped Pro Wrestler for The Iron Claw Trailer

A24

Zac Efron is getting in the ring.

On Wednesday, A24 dropped the first trailer for the sports biopic The Iron Claw. The film tells the true story of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and the family's wrestling dynasty, examining the Von Erich's rise to fame and the heartbreaking tragedies that plagued the family, which became known as the "Von Erich curse."

As revealed in the trailer, Efron and his costar, Jeremy Allen White, underwent dramatic physical transformations for their roles as professional wrestlers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich. To say the two got jacked is an understatement, with their bulging muscles, ripped physique, and chiseled abs on full display.

Per A24, the film follows "the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

"Every since I was a child, people said my family was cursed," Efron's Kevin says at the beginning of the clip. "Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said, 'If we were the toughest, the strongest, nothing could ever hurt us.' I believed him. We all did."

The biopic -- which is written and directed by Sean Durk -- also stars Harris Dickinson as Kevin and Kerry's brother, David Von Erich, while Holt McCallany plays family patriarch Fritz Von Erich. Lily James, Maura Tierney, and Stanley Simmons also star.

Check out the trailer, above.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22.