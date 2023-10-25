Daniel Radcliffe Teams Up with Stunt Double Who Was Paralyzed After Harry Potter Accident for Documentary

Getty

Daniel Radcliffe is once again teaming up with his Harry Potter stunt double David Holmes to executive-produce and star in a documentary about Holmes's life.

Holmes had been Radcliffe's stunt double since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001 and has an "inextricable bond" with Radcliffe after all these years. However, Holmes was tragically paralyzed after a spinal injury on the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

"As Daniel and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David's extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration," said a statement from Warner Bros., per Deadline.

The documentary will also feature "candid personal footage shot over the last decade, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes' stunt work, scenes of his current life and intimate interviews with David, Daniel Radcliffe, friends, family and former crew."

"The film also reflects universal themes of living with adversity, growing up, forging identities in an uncertain world and the bonds that bind us together and lift us up," continued the statement.

This isn't the first collaboration between Radcliffe and Holmes. The pair also started a podcast in 2020, titled Cunning Stunts. The podcast focuses on stunt doubles in the industry and taking a deep dive into action scenes from movies.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived will be produced by HBO Documentary Films, with Radcliffe also serving as an executive producer.