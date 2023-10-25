Jean-Claude Van Damme Claims Vin Diesel Didn't Want Him In Fast & Furious Movie

Getty

Jean-Claude Van Damme says it's Vin Diesel's fault he's not in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The action hero spoke with The Telegraph, where he claimed he almost joined the Fast & Furious movies.

"'They want[ed] me in "Fast and Furious,"' Van Damme said and went on to assert that Vin had said, "'No, I don’t want him.'"

While he didn't share which of the films he was set to join, he did open up about another action franchise he was involved in: The Expendables. Van Damme appeared in the second film as the villain.

When the interviewer suggested that he could return in another Expendables flick as Sylvester Stallone teased, Van Damme isn't pushing away the idea.

"Well, there's always Expendables 5," he said. "Or 25."

Van Damme also had his own metaphor for his return to the action genre.

"People have been driving Tesla on the screen," said Van Damme. "Beautiful, perfect CGI. And maybe some people want to go back to the stick shift for a while."

"Some people. You know what I'm saying as a metaphor? I'm a stick shift."