Welcome to Plathville's Ethan and Olivia Plath Announce Split After 5 Years of Marriage

"It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals," Ethan wrote on Instagram, while Olivia also shared her own statement.

Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan and Olivia Plath have split after five years of marriage.

On Friday, the now-former couple took to social media to announce the news of their separation, both sharing statements to their respective Instagram profile.

"Olivia and I have parted ways," Ethan wrote. "It just didn't work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in her future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will."

Olivia shared similar sentiments in her statement, while also adding more personal thoughts on how she feels about the separation.

"Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways," she began. "I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever - but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn't know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself."

"7 years later, I've already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life," she continued.

"There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate way as adults. Wiser, older and braver. We will be okay," Olivia added, before concluding, "Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you."

Ethan and Olivia, both 25, married in 2018. As viewers of Welcome to Plathville know, have had their fair share of troubles in their marriage, in addition to long-running drama between Olivia and Ethan's family.

Earlier this year, fans began speculating the pair had split, and it doesn't appear that they were too far off, as a recent midseason trailer for Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville revealed the couple has

"When me and Olivia moved up here to Minnesota, we were in a very good place," Ethan said in a joint confessional with Olivia. That has completely disappeared in a matter of months."

Elsewhere in the trailer, the two shared that their contrasting beliefs was causing issues in their marriage.

"He wants kids," Olivia said to a friend at one point. "But not -- not with me. He doesn’t want a kid that thinks what I think."

In their confessional, Ethan added, telling Olivia, "I am not tolerant of some of the beliefs you have and you are not tolerant of some of the beliefs I have."