Chris Pratt's Garfield Voice Revealed In First Trailer for Animated Film

Garfield may hate Mondays ... but Sony picked one to debut the first trailer for the animated cat's new movie.

Chris Pratt is back voicing another beloved cartoon character, jumping from The Super Mario Bros. to Garfield.

On Monday -- a day Garfield famously hates -- Sony Pictures dropped the first trailer for The Garfield Movie, starring Pratt as the titular feline. The voice cast for the film also includes Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén and Bowen Yang.

The trailer starts with the titular cat, then a kitten, living on the streets -- before Jon decides to feed the adorable stray some pizza and take him home. Cut to the present, where it's clear the feline's love of lasagne has taken over -- as the cat quips, "And that's how I adopted Jon."

It seems Garfield, pooch friend Odie and their owner live a pretty comfortable life, one filled with good eats and lots of cheese. That is until the cat's long-lost father Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) re-enters the picture.

"Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist," teases the official synopsis.

After the trailer dropped, X blew up with reactions to Pratt's voice -- after he was previously criticized for not really changing it up much to play an Italian plumber in Mario. It seems fans were expecting something more this time around too, only to find Pratt sounding, well, a lot like himself. Check out some of the split reaction to his voice reveal below!

The movie hits theaters May 24, 2024.

Dear major studios…I swear to you, it’s ok…There are other actors you can hire to voice your animated characters besides Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/msUvqNmRmd — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 13, 2023 @NextBestPicture

IM SO DISAPPOINTED THEY DIDNT GIVE HIM HIS MONOTONE VOICE LIKE THE CARTOONS — 🌸 Arby 🐇 (@ArbeePoo) November 13, 2023 @ArbeePoo

I’m all for change but if Garfield ain’t sounding like Lorenzo Music, I don’t want it. Now he just sounds like a 20-something with a cheese addiction/ME. This Chris Pratt conquest needs to STOP. And he needs to stop bringing his BFF daddy issues with him.pic.twitter.com/EW9qLLb228 — Rendy (@rendy_jones) November 13, 2023 @rendy_jones

I can't believe it, Chris Pratt is really doing his best Chris Pratt voice once again. he really nailed it https://t.co/iFlAvWgnPm — 💛🤍 Mat 💜🖤 (@MatttGFX) November 13, 2023 @MatttGFX

I can't explain it but I can't tell if Garfield sounds like Chris Pratt or if Chris Pratt retroactively just sounds like Garfield. https://t.co/ATCUTFoTg0 — Ashley Talks Comics! (@ComicGirlAshley) November 13, 2023 @ComicGirlAshley

Chris Pratt is actually really perfect here compared to his Mario voice in my opinion! https://t.co/E7DVoHDRnx pic.twitter.com/TpVw0UjtyJ — #1 Space Jam 2 Lover (@JoshuaTookes) November 13, 2023 @JoshuaTookes

Chris Pratt is shockingly less fitting as Garfield than he was as Mario. https://t.co/uwav5z2qyC — 💛 Izzi Rae 🧡 (@Izzi8bit) November 13, 2023 @Izzi8bit

Why do we have Chris Pratt voice reveals? Why is this a thing? He’s as remarkable as an AI app.



Hire voice actors https://t.co/q86GsA0M98 — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) November 13, 2023 @tauriqmoosa

ITS LITERALLY JUST CHRIS PRATT



CAN HE DO ANY OTHER IMPRESSION OTHER THAN HIS NORMAL VOICE https://t.co/W2nE4DBWf8 pic.twitter.com/OFnZmFu5Bu — Owen 🧡 (@Ovirtuous_) November 13, 2023 @Ovirtuous_