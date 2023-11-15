Sydney Sweeney Is One of Three Spider-Women In Madame Web Trailer Alongside Dakota Johnson

Sony Pictures

The first trailer for Madame Web introduces three Spider-Women and feels like a mashup between Marvel and Final Destination.

Dakota Johnson may be the titular star of Madame Web, but it's her three costars who have everyone talking after the first trailer dropped online this morning.

The Marvel film, released by Sony and wholly separate from the MCU, focuses on Johnson's Cassandra "Cassie" Web and, per the studio, "tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines."

While the character is known for using a wheelchair and being much older in the source material, the film finds Web only just learning to use her clairvoyant powers. The trailer has a very Final Destination feel to it, as Cassie sees a number of brutal deaths flash before her eyes, before coming up with a plan to stop them.

"Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures ... if they can all survive a deadly present," teases Sony.

The three other women are Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin and Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, three characters who all take up the Spider Woman mantle at some point in the comics. They're seen here -- in their respective costumes -- facing off against Tahar Rahim's Ezekiel Sims, who rocks a black super suit of his own.

"I have always really loved Marvel movies. Madame Web was very enticing to me," Johnson said in an additional featurette released Monday. "This movie is before she ends up in a wheelchair. She's hyper intelligent and her greatest superpower is her mind."