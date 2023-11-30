Furiosa Trailer Features Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth & More Wild Stunts for Mad Max Prequel

Warner Bros.

Hemsworth is almost unrecognizable, as he rocks a prosthetic nose as a villain in the film.

Get ready to go back to the Wasteland -- the highly-anticipated first look at Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is here.

During Warner Bros. presentation at CCXP in São Paulo on Tuesday, the studio dropped the first trailer for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character and Chris Hemsworth, who were both on hand at the Brazil event.

Furiosa -- which is co-written and directed by George Miller -- tells Furiosa's origin story, following a younger version of the character -- who was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film -- in the years as before she became the Imperator for Immortan Joe.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, stars as Warlord Dementus, a villain who's at with Joe. The Marvel star rocks a prosthetic nose in the footage.

The film marks the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise, following behind 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Tom Hardy as Mad Max Rocktansky and Theron as Imperator Furiosa. The post-apocalyptic action film was praised by movie lovers and film critics alike and received 10 nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, winning six.

Check out the official synopsis below. Furiosa hits theaters on May 24, 2024!

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal “Mad Max” films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash “Mad Max: Fury Road.” The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Babe”), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.