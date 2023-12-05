Murder Suspect, 13, Seen Standing Over Mom on Baby Monitor Moments Before Her Death

Miami-Dade District Attorney's Office

The DA just released a number of crime scene photos, including one they say Derek Rosa sent a friend after the murder, where his hands appear to be covered in blood.

Photos detailing the moments before and after the murder of a 39-year-old mother in Florida have been released ... and they're chilling.

On Monday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office released a number of pictures from the crime scene where 13-year-old Derek Rosa allegedly stabbed his mother Irina Garcia to death, as his baby sister slept just steps away.

Two of the photos are from the baby monitor in Garcia's bedroom, one showing her holding her newborn daughter and another taken a little more than a half hour later showing Rosa standing over his mother's bed as she slept, the baby in bassinet nearby. No additional details about the photos were released at this time.

Additional images include a selfie Rosa allegedly sent to his friends after the murder, his hands appearing to be covered in blood as he flashed the "hang loose" sign (below).

Photos of the blood-covered knife used in the crime were also sent out; it appears the tip of the blade broke off.

The incident went down back in October, with officers responding to Garcia's home after receiving a 911 call from the teen himself. During the disturbing call, Rosa said his mother was dead and claimed he "took pictures and I told my friends about it," before asking dispatch, "Is that bad?"

He also said he was thinking about shooting himself, but "didn't want to." He added, "I'm just really sad. I'm really sad."

Rosa's half-sister wasn't harmed.

The teen will stand trial as an adult and pleaded not guilty last month to his mother's murder. As he awaits trial, his lawyers are trying to get him transferred out of adult jail and into a juvenile detention center.

Per NBC Miami, defense attorneys have six witnesses lined up who will testify "Rosa's rights are being violated" inside Metro West Detention Center during a hearing this Thursday.