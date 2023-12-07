Shocking Video Shows 'Unprovoked' Attack on Man Walking Granddaughter In Stroller, Suspect Arrested

While a motive is currently under investigation, both the 60-year-old man and another "unsuspecting," teenage victim attacked nearby are both of Asian descent.

A man pushing his granddaughter down the street in a stroller was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" caught on video.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, their Malibu/Lost Hills station received two separate calls "of unprovoked attacks on unsuspecting victims"; one who was the aforementioned 60-year-old grandfather on a walk with an infant, the other was a male juvenile.

LASD noted both victims are of Asian-American/Pacific Islander descent and the attacks were both in Calabasas.

Video recorded by a nearby home's surveillance camera captured the moment the suspect -- later identified by law enforcement as Angel Sanchez Jr., 29 -- walked up to the grandfather before sucker punching him in the face. The impact sends both the man and the stroller to the ground, before the suspect walks back into his Honda Odyssey.

While the 60-year-old victim didn't want to be identified, he told FOX 11 that the baby suffered some bruising, while he has multiple broken bones and may need surgery. A boxing coach for the teen, meanwhile, said the suspect "grabbed him, slammed him and started punching him all in his face and his body," before the boy was able to fight back and get to safety.

The make and model of Sanchez's vehicle, as well as license plate number were released publicly by LASD and, on Wednesday around 2:15pm, he was arrested in Oxnard for Assault with Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.