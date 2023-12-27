Barack Obama Reveals 'Biased' List of His Favorite Movies of 2023

Getty

No, Barbie didn't make the cut.

While the Barbenheimer phenomenon took the world -- and box office -- by storm this year, only one of the films made it to Barack Obama's favorite movies of 2023 list.

On Wednesday, the former POTUS released his favorite films, admitting that his choices were a little "biased" as more than one of them hails from his and Michelle Obama's own production company, Higher Ground.

"I'm biased since these movies were produced by Higher Ground, but these are in fact three of the best films I saw this year," he began, before listing Rustin, Leave the World Behind and American Symphony -- all from his company.

He then shared his "other favorite movies" of the year, a list which included The Holdovers, Blackberry, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, Air, Polite Society and A Thousand and One.

In his caption, he added, "Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better."

"Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like Rustin, American Symphony, and Leave the World Behind that we were proud to release through @HigherGroundMedia," he continued, before asking, "What films did I miss?"

Almost immediately, his comments were overwhelmingly dominated by fans pointing out his Barbie snub. Other followers mentioned The Color Purple and films including Saltburn, Five Nights at Freddy's and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Teyana Taylor, who starred in A Thousand and One also reacted in the comments, expressing her shock and appreciation by writing, "🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹"

Rustin star Colman Domingo also reacted on X, sharing Obama's post while adding, "#1 Rustin. ☺️☺️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"