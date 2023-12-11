Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Bear Lead 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

While 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' lead the charge on the film side, with 'Succession' and 'The Bear' ruling TV, some heavy hitters were snubbed this year, including Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and Harrison Ford's '1923.'
It's all about Barbenheimer.
The 2024 Golden Globes nominations were announced by Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama Monday, and the two biggest films of the summer absolutely dominated the list.
On the film side, Barbie lead the overall motional picture nominees, appearing in nine categories, including Best Picture — Musical or Comedy, Director (Greta Gerwig), Actress — Musical or Comedy (Margot Robbie). Oppenheimer was not far behind, earning a total of eight nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things are also among the contenders, with seven nominations each
The world of Television, meanwhile, has Succession leading the pack once again with nine nominations, with The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five each and The Crown with four.
This year, the Golden Globes also unveiled nominees in two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.
As for some of the most glaring snubs, Ridley Scott's Napoleon was shut out entirely, The Color Purple missed a Best Picture nomination while Taraji P. Henson didn't land a Supporting Actress nom for the film. Harrison Ford also failed to garner nominations for both 1923 and Shrinking.
Also, for all the Barbie love across the board this morning, it was surprising to see star America Ferrera -- whose monologue was a major highlight of the film -- left off the list. Other omissions include Zac Efron for Iron Claw, Adam Driver for Ferrari, everyone who isn't Billy Crudup on The Morning Show, Dominique Fishback for Swarm, Viola Davis for Air, the rest of the Abbott Elementary cast and director Coppola for Priscilla.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
Film Categories
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
"Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me
"Dance the Night," Barbie
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Road to Freedom," Rustin
"What Was I Made For?," Barbie
Television Categories
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew McFadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Ricky Gervais
Trevor Noah
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Wanda Sykes
The winners of the 2024 Golden Globes will be handed out live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 7.