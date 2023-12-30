Everything Dropping on Netflix January 1st 2024

New Year, new movies and shows to stream on Netflix

It's January 1st 2024. It's a Monday and you have a headache from (ahem) the night before.

The aliens have yet to reveal themselves, despite what every sci-fi movie has said should have happened by now.

Anyways, you're bored and dehydrated and need something to watch/binge/zone out to until you can go back to sleep.

Thankfully, Netflix is dropping a ton of movies and shows on New Year's Day -- and we've organized them for you in alphabetical order.

Read on for all the new (to Netflix) releases!

Annabelle (2014) – A supernatural horror movie from director John R. Leonetti.

Antz (1998) – A DreamWorks animated film with Sharon Stone and Woody Allen providing voices.

Aquaman (2016) – The Jason Momoa starrer will be swimming to Netflix on day one of the new year.

Arkansas (2020) –  A Vince Vaughn and Liams Hemsworth thriller.

Beethoven (1992) – The classic Charles Grodin, Bonnie Hunt family movie about a Saint Bernard.

Bitconned (2024) Netflix Original – A cryptocurrency documentary.

Black Sails (Multiple Seasons) – A prequel television series to the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel Treasure Island.

Escape Plan: The Extractors (2019) – A Sylvester Stallone action movie.

Fool Me Once (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Mystery King Harlan Coben is back on January 1 with provocative crime thriller Fool Me Once. Starring Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley and Richard Armitage.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – The Oscar-nominated animated DreamWorks film starring Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler and Craig Furguson.

3 out of 4 John Wick Movies

-John Wick (2014)
-John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
-John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Jurassic Park Collection:

-Jurassic Park (Film)
-The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Film)
-Jurassic Park III (Film)

Justice League (2017) – The DC all-stars team-up with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller

Loudermilk (seasons) – The Ron Livingston and Will Sasso sobriety comedy.

Malignant (2021) – The James Wan horror film.

Mamma Mia! (2008) – The ABBA musical starring starring Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, and Colin Firth.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) – The sequel, with even more ABBA music.

ONE PIECE: Marineford (New Season) – The insanely popular show will debut a new season.

Peppa Pig (Seasons 3-6) – The children's classic will debut on Netflix in the United States.

School of Rock (2003) – The Jack Black classic that sees him pretend to be a substitute teacher who ends up forming a rock band.

Survivor (Season 7) – One of the OG reality competition series is dropping a new season to the streamer.

The Croods (2013) – The DreamWorks animated movie starring Nicolas Cage and Ryan Reynolds.

The Equalizer 3 (2023) – Denzel Washington goes to Italy to take on the local mafia in the latest installment of his action series.

The Flintstones (1994) – The live-action film starring John Goodman and Rosie O'Donnell.

The First Purge (2018) – A prequel that reveals how the social experiment was written into law.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) – A Frank Grillo installment within the Purge universe.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) – Angelina Jolie stars in this Taylor Sheridan action movie.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Chronicling identical twins as they alter their diets for eight weeks.

