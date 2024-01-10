'The Color Purple' Director Reacts to Taraji P. Henson & Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors

Getty

Director Blitz Bazawule says, "Like anything, there are ups, there are downs, there are things you would have loved to be better..."

The Color Purple director Blitz Bazawule joins Oprah Winfrey in shutting down rumors of a rift between producer Winfrey and star Taraji P. Henson.

While attending the 14th annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Bazawule told Entertainment Tonight "[the making of the film] was a love fest" insisting that it "continues to be a love fest"

"Like anything, there are ups, there are downs, there are things you would have loved to be better and our job is always to take stock of what can be better. But in terms of how we worked on this film, I mean, goodness, it was born out of love. I'm really, really thankful that that conversation is happening."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bazawule also raved about Oprah repping the color purple throughout the films press tour.

"Listen, Oprah's commitment to the purple is truly unmatched. I mean, what a special person to have this moment with. We're lucky."

It comes after Oprah put the rift rumors to rest after fans felt there was some beef between herself and Henson while they were promoting the film on top of the Empire State Building. The cast has also been vocal about the issues they experienced during production concerning pay, food and drivers.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Speaking with The New York Times, Henson said the cast was given rental cards instead of being driven to set --- while costar Danielle Brooks said they weren't given their own dressing rooms or food during rehearsals.

However, Henson did specify that when she took the cast's concerns to Winfrey, the issues were corrected.

Henson also became emotional in an interview on SiriusXM with Gayle King, while airing her frustrations about the persistent gender and racial pay gap in the entertainment industry.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Winfrey spoke to ET at the Golden Globes about the feud speculation and explained that she was not in charge of budgeting or salary.

"I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing ... I heard I was trending yesterday. People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I've been the greatest champion of this film," said Oprah. "Championing not only the behind the scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I'm not in charge of the budget because that's Warner Brothers you know that's the way the studio system works."

"We as producers, everybody gets their salary everybody is negotiated by your team. And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem, there was a problem with a cars or the problem with their food, I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right," she continued. "And I believe that she would even vouch for that and say that is true. I am all for everybody being the greatest and rising to meet the rising of their own life."