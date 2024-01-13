5-Year-Old Alabama Boy Shot and Killed While Getting a Haircut

Facebook

Police said Brandon Jamal Nation III, 5, was getting his haircut at a home in Bessemer, Alabama, when the shooter fired multiple shots toward the house.

A young boy in Alabama was killed during a haircut earlier this week, according to reports.

On Sunday morning, Brandon Jamal Nation III, 5, was fatally shot while getting his hair cut in Bessemer, Alabama, as reported by AL.com.

According to police, Nation's grandmother had taken the 5-year-old to a home in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue North for a haircut on Sunday morning. While outside, a shooter fired multiple shots directed at the house, killing Nation and severely wounding the barber, an adult male.

"We know someone not at the house shot towards the house," Det. Justin Burmeister said, per AL.com.

Authorities said Nation was transported to the children's hospital, where he died, and was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office.

"It's terrible," Burmeister said. "Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly challenging time."

"We are working tirelessly to gather all available information and evidence to determine the sequence of events that led to this tragic outcome," he added.

According to local ABC affiliate WBMA, per police, two suspects have been arrested, and a third is wanted for their alleged role in the shooting.

Kendrick O'Neal, 26, and Tatyonna Estacia Smith, 24, were both charged with capital murder and attempted murder.

Meanwhile, according to police, as reported by WBMA, Kedarrius Odell Mack, 25, is wanted on the same charges. Authorities attempted to locate Mack, but he turned himself in on Friday.