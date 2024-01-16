Lindsay Lohan's Fetch Payday For Mean Girls Movie Musical

Getty

The 37-year-old actress may have only made a small cameo in the film, but Paramount rewarded her with a grool amount of cash!

Lindsay Lohan has a small cameo in the new Mean Girls movie.

In fact, it only took the Mean Girls alum half a day to shoot and according to Variety, Paramount forked out a large sum of money for Lohan to make the appearance. We doubt the inventor of Toaster Strudel would have ever earnt this much for half a day's work!

Lohan became one of Hollywood's biggest stars after the original Mean Girls film hit cinemas around the world in 2004. This time around, for the reboot, Lohan has pulled in an eye-watering $500,000.

Guess it's not her fault Paramount's like, in love with her or something!

The film which is based on the original Mean Girls film and the hit Broadway musical of the same name stars a new group of Plastics; led by Angourie Rice as Lindsay Lohan's original character, Cady Heron and Reneé Rapp taking over from Rachel McAdams as Regina George.

Lohan flew in from Dubai - where she currently resides - to walk the pink carpet of the film's premiere in New York. Her appearance drew a loud applause from Big Apple premiere audience.

The creative force behind Mean Girls, Tina Fey spoke to CBS News about working with Lohan again, 20 years after the original film graced our lives.

"The original movie is really Lindsay's movie, you know? She's just luminous through it," said Fey. "I thought if she was gonna do anything, I thought it might be nice to have her come kind of late in the movie when you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I didn't think,' you've so much forgotten that you're looking for cameos."