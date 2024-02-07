Ryan Gosling Says He Hasn't Been Asked to Sing 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars

Warner Bros.

He is, however, open to doing it.

Now this is a real Oscars snub.

Ryan Gosling has not been asked to sing at the 2024 Academy Awards, this according to the man himself.

After the beloved anthem "I'm Just Ken" was nominated for Best Original Song, many wondered whether the Barbie actor would take to the stage to perform it during the telecast. In a new interview with Variety, however, he said he's yet to receive a call from the Academy.

"I still have not been asked. It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," Gosling told the publication. "I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it."

It is customary for each song nominated for be performed at the ceremony, but with the Oscars right around the corner (March 10), production is cutting it a little close, if Gosling is to be believed.

"It's anthemic ... so we'll need a budget," he added, when the reporter said fans wouldn't want a "scaled down" performance.

The actor is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the summer blockbuster, which is up for eight Oscars in total.

While on the Grammys red carpet, Mark Ronson --- who was a co-writer on the track and the Barbie soundtrack producer --- told Variety that he wants to see Gosling perform the hit track on the Oscars stage.

"I want to know ... it’s my dream! It’s my dream," he said, before adding that if Gosling doesn't sing then there is simply no replacement. "No. I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it," Ronson added.

Margot Robbie was also interviewed for the cover story, in which she opened up about why she and director Greta Gerwig felt Gosling was the right choice for the character.

"We couldn’t imagine anyone else being able to do all the things he needed to and also have the humility to be Ken in a Barbie movie," Robbie said. "I don’t know if a lot of big male movie stars would do a film with a female director where their character isn’t the title of the film. We both sensed he’s not that kind of guy."