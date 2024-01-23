2024 Oscar Nominations, Snubs and Surprises -- The Full List

And the nominees are...
Zazie Beetz (Joker, Deadpool 2) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) were tapped to announce the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards on Tuesday morning live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Following a strike that pushed the releases of a number of movies and successes of films like Barbie to Oppenheimer, 2023 may have been an unusual year for the entertainment industry -- but still one with a number of great performances and critically-beloved titles.
The 96th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, airing live March 10 on ABC. It will be Kimmel's fourth time in the hosting role.
The biggest snubs of the morning appeared to be for Barbie -- which, while nominated for a ton of categories including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, failed to earn noms for its star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.
When it comes to other snubs, one of the earliest ones of the morning came from the first category announced -- Best Actor in a Supporting Role -- as Charles Melton's moving performance from May December failed to crack the nominations after some early buzz and even some wins at earlier awards. Melton's costars Natalie Portman or Julianne Moore were left out in the cold as well.
In the same Supporting Actor category, meanwhile, the Academy also went with Mark Ruffalo over his Poor Things costar Willem Dafoe.
Also MIA from the nominations list: Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, Zac Efron and his performance in The Iron Claw, Penelope Cruz in Ferrari, Andrew Scott and everybody else involved in All of Us Strangers, Ava DuVernay's Origin and Saltburn, Greta Lee for Past Lives and all things Priscilla.
Killers of the Flower Moon also failed to get any love for adapted screenplay, while The Color Purple's only main nomination went to Danielle Brooks -- as the film itself and the rest of the cast were ignored. Bradley Cooper also failed to get a nomination for directing Maestro, though the film is up for Best Picture and he was nominated for acting.
One nomination this morning also made history, meanwhile, as Lily Gladstone became the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon.
Also, for the first time, three of the best picture nominees were directed by women -- Gerwig for Barbie, Celine Song for Past Lives and Justin Triet for Anatomy of a Fall -- though only Triet was nominated in the directing category.
Keep reading for all the nominees:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor In a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress In a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor In a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Actress In a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Directing
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christoper Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
International Feature Film
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Original Song
The Fire Inside, Flaming Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken, Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away, American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)
What Was I Made For, Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)
Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days In Mariupol
Documentary Short Subject
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Sense
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knights of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar