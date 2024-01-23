2024 Oscar Nominations, Snubs and Surprises -- The Full List

And the nominees are...

Zazie Beetz (Joker, Deadpool 2) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) were tapped to announce the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards on Tuesday morning live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Following a strike that pushed the releases of a number of movies and successes of films like Barbie to Oppenheimer, 2023 may have been an unusual year for the entertainment industry -- but still one with a number of great performances and critically-beloved titles.

The 96th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, airing live March 10 on ABC. It will be Kimmel's fourth time in the hosting role.

The biggest snubs of the morning appeared to be for Barbie -- which, while nominated for a ton of categories including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, failed to earn noms for its star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.

When it comes to other snubs, one of the earliest ones of the morning came from the first category announced -- Best Actor in a Supporting Role -- as Charles Melton's moving performance from May December failed to crack the nominations after some early buzz and even some wins at earlier awards. Melton's costars Natalie Portman or Julianne Moore were left out in the cold as well.

In the same Supporting Actor category, meanwhile, the Academy also went with Mark Ruffalo over his Poor Things costar Willem Dafoe.

Also MIA from the nominations list: Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, Zac Efron and his performance in The Iron Claw, Penelope Cruz in Ferrari, Andrew Scott and everybody else involved in All of Us Strangers, Ava DuVernay's Origin and Saltburn, Greta Lee for Past Lives and all things Priscilla.

Killers of the Flower Moon also failed to get any love for adapted screenplay, while The Color Purple's only main nomination went to Danielle Brooks -- as the film itself and the rest of the cast were ignored. Bradley Cooper also failed to get a nomination for directing Maestro, though the film is up for Best Picture and he was nominated for acting.

One nomination this morning also made history, meanwhile, as Lily Gladstone became the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Also, for the first time, three of the best picture nominees were directed by women -- Gerwig for Barbie, Celine Song for Past Lives and Justin Triet for Anatomy of a Fall -- though only Triet was nominated in the directing category.

Keep reading for all the nominees:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor In a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress In a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Actress In a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Directing

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christoper Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teachers' Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original Song

The Fire Inside, Flaming Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

I'm Just Ken, Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away, American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

What Was I Made For, Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

Documentary Short Subject

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Sense

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things