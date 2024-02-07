Scheana Shay Breaks Down After Brock Davies Brings Up Her Postpartum OCD Struggles

Getty

"I'm hoping I can get to a place where I'm not afraid to do things alone with my daughter, where I don't worry about something bad happening to her every day," said Scheana, who has opened up about battling postpartum OCD.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay had an emotional conversation over the latter's mental health struggles on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

During Tuesday's episode, Scheana, 38, broke down in tears after Brock, 32, expressed his frustration over her battle with postpartum OCD, which has often left her hesitant to leave their 2-year-old daughter Summer. However, Scheana was able to put her trust in her friend Tori Keeth to babysit Summer.

"If you could help a night or two when we need to be somewhere and she needs to be put in the crib, that is really all I am looking for from you. Someone who I would also trust leaving," she said as she opened up about her struggles with her friend, her mom, Erika, and Brock, who called out his wife over her "inability to let things go."

His comment didn't sit well with Scheana and Erika.

"That's not what it is. Just shut up," Scheana fired at Brock, who asked, "OCD ... Or what is it? Why did you just get so triggered?"

Scheana immediately began to cry, saying through tears, "Because she's my everything and I'm not just going to leave her with anyone. I'm saying this is a really big deal for me. To bring in someone else to help. That's why I said, 'Let's start with Tori. Because I feel comfortable with that. Please.'"

"Why are you saying please to me? I have been asking for this for months," he replied, before sharing more thoughts in a confessional. "I just miss my wife just having a good day. Before we had Summer, we were this juggernaut of getting things done. Now, for Scheana, day-to-day simple tasks can become monumental and overwhelming. It is a lot of thought process ... The problem is when there are a lot of what ifs, we don't get anything done."

Erika came to her daughter's defense, telling Brock, "I just think sometimes you need to validate her feelings."

Brock then got into it with his wife and Erika, claiming that Scheana surrounds herself with "yes people."

"There's two of you validating her feelings right now. All I do is support you and I'm trying to help with that," he said, to which Erika hit back, stressing that Scheana is able to support herself.

"I raised two daughters who don't need anything from me. Do you two need my help or ask for my help with Summer? Yes," she said. "But that isn't Scheana not being one of the most independent people I know."

"You have come far and I'm so grateful for your therapist for that," she added to her daughter. "And you for putting in the work. And your friendship with [Tori] has helped so much."

The conversation continued to become more positive when Scheana explained where Brock was coming from.

"I think he is saying this because he feels like I always have to ask for your opinion and your approval and your assurance and everything," Scheana told Erika. "He feels like you help too much sometimes where it's a hindrance."

She broke down in a confessional.

"I'm hoping I can get to a place where I'm not afraid to do things alone with my daughter, where I don't worry about something bad happening to her every day or to Brock or to my mom," she said. "I want to be able to enjoy living in the moment and not think this could be the last moment."

Back in the discussion, Erika and Tori also became teary-eyed, to which Brock ended the conversation on a light note. "This is why I wanted to talk about it. Because clearly we needed to talk about it," he said.

According to the International OCD Foundation, mothers who suffer from postpartum depression experience obsessions and compulsions regarding their newborn baby, such as "obsessions about the baby getting hurt, contaminated, or lost; and compulsive rituals involving checking, mental rituals, and seeking-reassurance."

Scheana -- who first revealed her postpartum OCD diagnosis last month -- gave an update on how she's doing amid her mental health struggles during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired after Vanderpump Rules.

When host Andy Cohen asked if she's "gotten looser" when it comes to leaving Summer with other people now, Scheana said, "Yes," noting that it was difficult to work through.

She added that after "a lot of EMDR therapy" -- Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy -- and getting "the right meds," she's "doing much better now."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.