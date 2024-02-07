Tom Schwartz Calls Out Ariana Madix: 'You're Not the Queen of the Group'

Bravo

Lala Kent also grills Schwartz on why he feels "the need to stand by" Sandoval after his affair with Rachel Leviss -- which had a negative affect on their bar.

It's safe to say Tom Schwartz is not happy with how Ariana Madix -- along with the majority of their friends -- have completely distanced themselves from Tom Sandoval following his cheating scandal.

Over drinks, Schwartz told everyone that they're all invited on a trip to Lake Tahoe in honor of Lisa Vanderpump's new restaurant there. And by everyone, he also meant Sandoval, which seemingly did not go over well with Lala, Katie and especially Ariana, which prompted Schwartz to call out Sandoval's ex-girlfriend.

"I gave up on you a long time ago, and my life is better for it," Ariana fired at Schwartz, who hit back, "You're not the queen of the group."

It's unclear how Ariana reacted as the promo clip ends there.

Bravo also dropped more footage from the same scene (below), showing how Ariana reacted to Schwartz's invitation for the group trip by saying, "I don't want to be anywhere near you nor my ex."

After Schwartz pointed out that Ariana and Sandoval are still living under one roof, Ariana reminded him that she and her ex use a "mediator" so they don't have to interact with each other. "It's a complicated situation," Schwartz replied.

Lala then chimed in, calling out Schwartz for standing by Sandoval and attempting to repair their friendship even, after the fallout of his affair with Rachel Leviss had a negative affect on business at Schwartz & Sandy's bar.

"After everything that happened and how he has treated you, what makes you feel the need to stand by his side?" Lala asked Schwartz, who replied, "We have a very beautiful friendship. And right now, it's strained. It sucks for me!"

Lala noted that she thinks Schwartz believes his friendship with Sandoval is "beautiful" only because he is still "a part of it," but said he'll one day regret not ending it sooner.

"Schwartzy, the day will come where you see it. And you're gonna look back, and go, 'I f--king should have gotten rid of him when that s--t happened.' He will devastate you."

Despite Lala's words of advice, Schwartz continued to express his optimism regarding the future of his relationship with Sandoval. "We've been working through it. Like I said, it's a work in progress," he said.