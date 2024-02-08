Jenna Ortega's Intimacy Coordinator Reveals How the Actress Felt About Martin Freeman Sex Scene

Lionsgate

It comes after social media users branded an X-rated scene between the actors --- who have a 31-year age gap --- as "gross".

Following the recent backlash towards Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman's intimate scene in their new film Miller's Girl, its intimacy coordinator has spoken out to clear the air.

The storyline of the film -- which debuted in theaters in January -- follows Ortega who stars as the 18-year-old student Cairo Sweet, who lusts after her married English professor, Jonathan Miller (Freeman).

Social media users who have seen the film, slammed the 31-year age gap of the actors --- Ortega is 21-years-old and Freeman is 52-years-old -- with some branding the X-rated scene as "gross" and "uncomfortable".

The Daily Mail interviewed the intimacy coordinator for the film, Kristina Arjona, who assured the public that the costars were "comfortable" when filming.

"There [were] many, many people throughout this process engaging with [Ortega] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do," Arjona told The Daily Mail.

Arjona adds that part of the role of an intimacy coordinator is to support her actors "decisions" and "adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors."

"Especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors," Arjona continued. "I'm hyper aware of both of my talent and making sure that we're consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed."

She went on to say that even more special attention is given when there is a larger age gap.

"And, again, making sure -- especially with someone who's significantly younger -- that they are giving continuous consent," she added.

This is not the only online scandal the Wednesday actress has dealt with in the past few months.

In November last year the actress dropped out of the Scream franchise due to scheduling conflicts for Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday.

The news came just one day after Ortega's Scream costar, Melissa Barrera, was fired by Spyglass over social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict.