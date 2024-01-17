Jenna Ortega Teases 'Cool,' 'Visually Exciting' Beetlejuice 2

Getty

Jenna Ortega is giving fans some insight on the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel.

Ortega, who stars as the daughter of Winona Ryder's character Lydia Deetz in the long-awaited second film, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Emmy Awards Monday, where she called filming Beetlejuice 2 some of the "most fun" she's had on a set.

"I don't know if I can say anything about Beetlejuice," Ortega admitted with a chuckle. "All I can say, probably some of the most fun I've ever had on a set."

She continued, "Visually -- so exciting. Everything was practical."

"I think we're not using very much CGI or anything like that at all," the 21-year-old actress added, noting that many of the sets were handmade. "It was nice. It was very satisfying shooting on set because you got instant gratification. It looks cool."

The upcoming sequel also stars Michael Keaton and Ryder, with Catherine O'Hara set to reprise her role in the film as well. Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux round out the cast.

Speaking on the star-studded ensemble, the Wednesday star said, "Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane... I can't wait for people to see."

Keaton, who plays the titular role, spoke about making the Tim Burton-direct film last year in an interview with Empire, where he too called the experience "fun."

"Beetlejuice is the most f---in' fun you can have working," the Oscar-winning actor said. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie."

"It has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time," continued Keaton. "Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F---in' great."

He added, "It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6th.