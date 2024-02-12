Swizz Beatz Responds to Critics Saying Usher Got Too Close to Alicia Keys

Getty

While some viewers were calling for apologies to be made, Swizz Beatz had an entirely different take on his wife's Half Time performance

The internet has a lot of opinions on Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, including that he should apologize to Alicia Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz for getting "too close" to the singer.

Usher's performance may have had some technical issues to start but he Caught Up once that resolved and delivered the nostalgic journey through his career we were all waiting for.

The Grammy-winning singer --- who has just wrapped up his Las Vegas residency --- showed off his music legacy of R&B-pop hits, including Caught Up, Love in This Club and Yeah! The performance also featured appearances from longtime pals and collaborators Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am., Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris.

The 45-year-old's first guest of the 13-minute performance was collaborator Alicia Keys. The camera panned over to the singer playing a red piano with a scorching red dress and cape that blew off as she began to sing If I Ain't Got You.

This then morphed into Usher and Keys' iconic 2004 hit My Boo. The stadium was filled with over 65,000 people but at that moment it felt like it was just Usher and Keys on the field. As the pair were singing to each other, Usher walked behind Keys to sway romantically with her - which for some on the internet was apparently too much.

Along with other big names --- Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga --- Swizz Beatz was watching from the audience with his and Keys' sons feeling proud, meanwhile viewers at home were frantically typing their opinions on X.

Swizz Beatz when he see Alicia Keys and Usher pic.twitter.com/M5F3Y1HHZG — Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) February 12, 2024 @BeSmoove7

Usher & Alicia Keys performs their song ‘My Boo’ during their #SuperBowl show.



People are calling for Usher to apologize to Swizz Beatz..



I think Alicia Keys should apologize for letting another man touch her like that.#SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/qVlpgVa7jI — UGO & ThĚ Bíg Stéppêrs (@UGOOTWEETS) February 12, 2024 @UGOOTWEETS

However, it didn't take long for Keys' husband to clap back at the trolls --- who clearly don't understand acting --- saying he had nothing by praise for the two, "Giants".

"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽"

