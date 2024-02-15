Damon Wayans Jr. Thinks Sex Scenes Should Be More Realistic

Getty

"It's wack a lot of the time," says the actor who stars in Netflix's "Players" alongside Gina Rodriguez

Damon Wayans Jr wants to make a big change to romantic comedies.

The actor who stars in Netflix's Players thinks sex scenes should strive to be more realistic.

"I think what I would lose is how good the sex is in all the movies because they're always like rolling off each other, like, 'That was crazy' ... It's wack a lot of the time," Wayans told Yahoo Entertainment.

The 41-year-old added that he would prefer to see "stuff that happens in real life". He continues to say his time on Players starring alongside Gina Rodriguez swayed his perception of rom-coms. Initially he wasn't attracted to the typical plot line of rom-coms.

"I used to not like the idea of knowing how the movie is going to end from the beginning, but after doing this movie, I thought because this was such a fresh take on the rom-com, that I'm OK with [knowing the ending]," Wayans said. "I already knew how the movie was going to end by the second scene, even when reading [the script], but the journey is what kind of differentiates it. So I’m cool with that staying the same."