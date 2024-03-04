Dad Accused of 'Drugging' Daughter's Three Friends During Sleepover with Smoothies He 'Insisted' They Drink

File Photo/Getty

One of the girls' panicked text messages to her mother in the middle of the night have been revealed, as well as the dad's alleged "tests" to make sure they were asleep.

An Oregon father is facing charges after three girls at his house for a sleepover were allegedly drugged.

The Lake Oswego Police Department confirmed last week that 57-year-old Michael Meyden has been charged with 3 counts of causing another to ingest a controlled substance, 3 counts of application of a scheduled-4 controlled substance to another and 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor following an incident on August 26, 2023.

"On Saturday, August 26, 2023, Lake Oswego police were notified that three 12-year-old girls were being treated at Randall Children's Hospital after reporting they had been exposed to an unknown prescription drug while at a sleepover at a friend's home in Lake Oswego," said police. "Detectives investigated the incident and determined that 57-year-old Michael Meyden of Lake Oswego, who was the host of the sleepover, was responsible for the drugs detected in the girls' bloodstreams."

Meyden turned himself in at the Clackamas County Jail last week, before pleading not guilty during an arraignment and posting $50,000 bail. Per Oregon Live, his lawyer -- who had not yet seen the evidence against his client -- said "we hope that people will reserve judgment until all of the facts and circumstances are known."

According to the probable cause affidavit, via NBC News, Meyden's daughter had three of her friends over for a "spa night" and sleepover in the basement. He's accused of giving all four girls mango smoothies, providing them with "specific colored reusable straws to distinguish their own drink." He was allegedly "adamant that the girls drink out of their own cups" and "insisted they drink them," with one girl saying the smoothies had "tiny white chunks throughout and sprinkled on top."

One of the children reported feeling "woozy, hot and clumsy" after her smoothie, saying she went into a "thick, deep sleep."

Another girl, however, didn't like the smoothies and barely drank any. She told police Meyden came downstairs more than once during the night and tried to separate two of the girls from each other as they slept.

She claimed she could "feel him watching her by his presence as she kept her eyes shut, pretending to be asleep," before saying he began "doing tests to make sure we weren't awake." According to the girl, he put his finger under her nose "as if to see if she was soundly asleep," before he then "waved his hand in front of her face."

When he left the room, the girl then began frantically texting her mother.

"Mom please pick me up and say I had a family emergency. I don’t feel safe," she allegedly messaged her mom around 1:43am. "I might not respond but please come get me (crying emoji), Please. Please pick up. Please. PLEASE!!"

She eventually reached a family friend, who picked her up. The girl's mother then notified the parents of the other girls, who showed up at Meyden's home around 3am to get their children. He allegedly told them to come back in the morning, but they insisted on taking their girls home.

Per FOX News, citing the probable cause affidavit, one of the girls kept asking "what happened" and couldn't walk, so they took her to the hospital. 12 hours after drinking the smoothie, police said she still "walked slowly and used the assistance of her mother for balance, her eyelids were heavy, and she spoke slowly."