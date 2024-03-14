Miles Teller Says Michael Jackson 'Deserves' Biopic Despite Controversies, Lawsuits

Getty

"Regardless of what you know or what your opinion may be, Michael is one of the greatest to ever do it, if not the greatest," the Top Gun: Maverick star said in an interview with Variety.

Miles Teller is fully behind his new project.

While speaking with Variety at Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscars party, the Top Gun: Maverick star shared his excitement about the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

Teller, who is set to be portraying John Branca, Jackson's former manager, current co-executor of the star's estate and producer of the film, said while he took into account the allegations of sexual abuse leveled against the pop icon, the project was one he couldn't pass up.

"You only get so many opportunities in this business to make films," Teller said. "I'm really excited to be a part of it. I think it's going to blow people away."

While Jackson's personal and professional life was mired with controversy, Teller said the late singer's story still deserves to be told.

"Regardless of what you know or what your opinion may be, Michael is one of the greatest to ever do it, if not the greatest," he maintained. "He deserves a movie, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for how he's preparing for the role, Teller told Variety, "I think you just try to inundate yourself with as much information as you can." He's also met with Branca to get a better handle on the man he's portraying, adding, "I've gotten to hang out with him a little bit."

Teller's met with the film's director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King, as well, adding, "I mean, it's really -- it's an incredible team involved."

The biopic, which is set to be release April 18, 2025, boasts a star-studded cast, with Jackson's 27-year-old nephew, Jaafar, portraying the Grammy winner, while Juliano Krue Valdi, 9, will portray a young Jackson.

Jamal R. Henderson, Jayden Harville, Tre Horton, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Ryhan Hill, Joseph David-Jones, Judah Edwards and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will also star in the highly-anticipated look at Jackson's life.

Of the ensemble cast, Teller gushed, "I just like being a part of the team if you come from theater; I think the word ensemble means a lot."

Per the film's official synopsis, "Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop."

The statement continues, "The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale -- from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances."