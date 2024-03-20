First Alien: Romulus Trailer Drops and It Looks Scary as Hell

20th Century Studios

The film finds a new crop of humans coming face to face "with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The Xenomorphs are back and wreaking havoc on a new group of hopeful survivors.

On Wednesday, the first trailer for Alien: Romulus dropped. The film, directed by Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead 2013, Don't Breathe), is part sequel, part prequel and is set between the events of the first and second Alien films starring Sigourney Weaver.

The footage shows an empty space station, before the scared cries of survivors are heard -- including one person saying, "Get it away from me!" Eventually, the camera pans to a bloody hibernation pod, as someone yells, "Run."

From there, it's quick cuts of face-huggers attacking survivors, one seemingly impregnating one of the crew. There are a number of big explosions, before star Cailee Spaeny is seen exploring the ship with a massive gun -- before a xenomorph makes a very quick and frightening appearance.

Per 20th Century Studios, "the sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful 'Alien' franchise back to its roots." The plot: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.