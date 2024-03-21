Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Trailer: The Juice Is Loose as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder Return

Warner Bros.

The first footage from the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1998 film -- starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara -- is finally here.

It's showtime!

The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice -- titled, brilliantly, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice -- is finally here, 36 years after the original film.

The footage begins with Ortega's character riding her bike through Winter River, Connecticut and past both Lydia's old school, Miss Shannon's School for Girls, and the red covered bridge in which Barbara and Adam Maitland were killed.

The trailer then cuts to a funeral, where a choir of children sing Day-O, another reference to the original film as we see all three generations of the Deetz women together. They return to the dusty attic of the Maitland home, with Astrid uncovering the miniature set and Lydia once again coming face-to-face with Beetlejuice himself. "The juice is loose," he tells her, as the clip comes to an end.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Burton confirmed the movie begins with a death -- and said Keaton, "sort of like demon possession, just went right back into" playing the bio-exorcist. He also stressed the importance of using stop-motion animation and staying away from too many special effects, telling the outlet, "It needed a back-to-basics, handmade quality. It reenergized why I love making movies."