Patricia Richardson Calls Out Tim Allen for Home Improvement Reboot Talk, Reveals Why She's Not Interested

"Zach is now a felon," said Richardson as she listed off the reasons why she wouldn't want to revive the show -- and spilled on her recent conversations with Jonathan Taylor Thomas about Tim Allen.

Patricia Richardson has no (tool) time for a Home Improvement reboot.

The actress -- who played Jill, the wife of Tim Allen's Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, on the ABC sitcom -- recently spoke against about the idea of reviving the series, calling out her on-screen husband in the process for allegedly keeping the idea that it could happen alive.

During an appearance on the Back to the Best podcast, Richardson, 66, was asked whether she would be interested in the show's return ... something she made very clear she was against happening.

"No," she said without hesitation, before saying it was "weird" she kept seeing Allen "coming out publicly and saying stuff about everyone was on board to do a 'Home Improvement' reunion."

"He never asked me and he never asked [on-screen son Jonathan Taylor Thomas], who I talk to," she then claimed. "I called Jonathan one day, I said, 'Has he asked you about this?' And he went, 'No, why is he going around telling everybody that we're all on board when he hasn't talked to you or me. I think that's weird.'"

According to Richardson, she's never been asked to "do another Home Improvement thing" since the show went off the air nearly 25 years ago -- and "would not want to" if the opportunity presented itself to her.

"[Zachery Ty Bryan] is now a felon. [Taran Noah Smith] hasn't acted since he left the show, he's not an actor anymore. Jonathan's not really interested in acting, he wants to direct and write. And we don't have [the late Earl Hindman, who played Wilson]," she said, as she explained her reasoning behind not wanting to do it.

"So if they did it without Earl and also just two kids, probably, if that, it's not gonna be the show at all," she continued. "People think we can just magically go back to who we were 30 years ago and do a show that was 30 years ago and we've all changed quite a bit. I think, since then. And the show, it would be very weird."

Richardson then concluded, "I think we did it, we did it well, we quit at the right time before it got really bad and it should just stay like it is."

Over the years, Allen has hinted at a reunion when asked about one in the press. Most recently, he told The Messenger he keeps in contact with Richard Karn and "the boys," claiming they "keep talking about" doing a spinoff.

"Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up," he said last year.

In 2018, Allen also told E! that a revival was close to happening following the cancelation of Last Man Standing at ABC, before it was picked up at Fox.