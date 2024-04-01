Frankie Muniz 'Walked Off the Set' of Malcolm In the Middle Over After 'Rude' and 'Disrespectful' Behavior

Everett / Instagram

The actor explains why he's not on two episodes of the show, despite playing the titular character, following serious tension on set.

Frankie Muniz is recalling a moment when he stood up for himself on the set of Malcolm in the Middle.

On Monday's episode of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here, the actor and race car driver claimed he was absent from filming two episodes of the comedy series because he once "walked off the set."

"There were these two ADs, assistant directors, on Malcolm in the Middle [who] just frustrated the hell out of me," Muniz told his campmates. "I was never afraid to stand up for myself."

"There's two episodes I'm not in 'cause I walked off the set," he continued. "Everyone was so afraid to stand up when certain people were controlling or rude or disrespectful. Like, they walked on pins and needles."

"I remember being so mortified by watching people [be] afraid to stand up for themselves, I'm, 'Say something,'" Muniz added. "I didn't care if they told me I was never going back, because it was worth it to me."

However, the 38-year-old jokingly admitted that it "helped" that the show revolved around him, before sharing he still receives residual checks from the series being aired in foreign countries.

Muniz played the titular role in Malcolm in the Middle, which aired from 2000 to 2006 on Fox. During the height of his child stardom, he appeared in a handful of movies and television series, including Big Fat Liar and Agent Cody Banks. Muniz left Hollywood in 2008 to pursue a race car driving career.

In a recent interview, Muniz -- who shares 3-year-old son Mauz with wife Paige Price -- shared why he doesn't want his son to get into acting.

"I would never let my kid go into the business," he told Pedestrian TV, "and not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100% positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."

"I just think it's an ugly world in general," he said. "I never cared about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection."