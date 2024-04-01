Boardwalk Empire's Michael Stuhlbarg Chases Down Attacker After Getting Assaulted with Rock: Cops

Getty

The actor, also known for his work in the Doctor Strange movies and 'Call Me By Your Name,' was reportedly struck in the back of the neck during the incident.

Boardwalk Empire star Michael Stuhlbarg was reportedly assaulted with a rock over the weekend in New York City.

According to ABC 7, the actor -- also known for his work in Marvel's Doctor Strange films and Call Me By Your Name -- was allegedly struck in the back of the neck, sustaining a small bruise, while walking near Central Park on Sunday night.

Stuhlbarg, 55, reportedly chased down his alleged attacker to the front of the Russian Consulate, where the man was arrested by two uniformed officers posted outside.

The alleged assailant was later identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel, an unhoused individual who has three prior arrests -- two for misdemeanors and one for theft -- from January 2022. Per the New York Post, Israel was on parole for the attempted robbery charge at the time of the attack.