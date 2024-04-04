Christian Bale Unrecognizable (Again!) as Frankenstein In First Photos from Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride

Getty

Gyllenhaal shared the first images of Bale and Jessie Buckley as Frankenstein and The Bride from her upcoming movie, which has been described as a "wild, punk monster movie."

It's alive!

On Thursday, director Maggie Gyllenhaal shared the first photos from her upcoming film The Bride, which stars Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley as Frankenstein's monster and his titular other half, respectively.

"Meet The Bride & Frank 🖤," Gyllenhaal captioned the "first look" photos from a camera test, which showed the pair's transformation, as well as a slate for the film.

Bale, 50, is unrecognizable as the monster, rocking a stapled incision on his forehead, facial prosthetics including a twisted nose, cuts along his chest and a tattoo which appears to read "Hope."

According to a recent interview the actor did with The Hollywood Reporter, he'll also be shaving his head for the project, though still had hair for the camera test. He also teased his physical transformation for the role, telling the outlet, "I'll be working with the wonderful Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley and so many talented actors in the cast. I've got to get busy getting on the rack, breaking my bones and eating lots of fertilizer or something to try and grow."

Buckley's makeover, meanwhile, is pretty subtle in comparison.

The photo of the actress, 34, shows her sporting short, blonde waves, bleached eyebrows and what appears to be ink splashed across her cheek. The pair's costars in the film Penelope Cruz and Julianne Hough reacted in the comments, with Cruz leaving a black heart emoji and Hough adding, "Epic 👏❤"

Gyllenhaal's husband Peter Skarsgaard, who will also star in the film as a detective, previously teased the project as a "big, romantic, deeply romantic, wild, punk monster movie." He added, "I think it’' going to be energizing! It’s rambunctious!"