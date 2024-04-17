Tori Spelling Brags OBGYN Told Her She Has 'Lady Parts' of a Teen After Five C-Sections

Getty

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star -- who shares five children with estranged husband Dean McDermott -- also recalled taking a weight loss drug after she had trouble losing weight following the birth of her son Beau in 2017.

Tori Spelling is getting very candid about how delivering five children affected her body.

On Tuesday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the actress -- who shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with estranged husband Dean McDermott -- revealed she welcomed all five of her children via C-section, and shared that her OB-GYN told her she has the "lady parts" of a teenager following the multiple procedures she had to deliver her kids.

"I had five C-sections, you guys. So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OB-GYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, cause it's intact," Spelling, 50, said. "And I didn't do five C-sections on purpose."

Meanwhile, also during the episode, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star recalled taking the weight loss drug, Mounjaro, after she had trouble losing weight following the birth of her son Beau in 2017.

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an antidiabetic prescription medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, but has also been prescribed for weight loss.

"I did Mounjaro and everyone admits it now. It's a different time so I don’t feel shamed saying that," Spelling said, referring to how antidiabetic drugs like Mounjaro, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, have gained popularity in Hollywood for its weight loss benefits.

The reality star noted that while she was "really fortunate" to easily drop weight after she welcomed her first five children, it was much more difficult after she gave birth to Beau.

"I couldn't lose the weight," she said. "At my heaviest, I was 120 lbs. my entire life. And after Beau, I was 160 lbs."

"I couldn't lose the weight and the doctor was like, 'Well, it's an age thing," recalled Spelling, who was 44 when she welcomed Beau.

Despite her efforts to lose weight after Beau's birth, such as working out and intermittent fast, she wasn't able to.

"I did whatever anyone told me to do that was safe and it just wasn't working. The weight wouldn't come off," Spelling shared, adding that her doctor then prescribed her Mounjaro as well as hormones due to her age.

"She put me simultaneously with the hormones on Mounjaro," she explained. "I'm no longer on it but I did lose weight and I haven't been on it since the end of January."