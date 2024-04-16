Tori Spelling Reveals She Fainted Three Days Ago Leading to Six Stitches, Possible Concussion

Getty

'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum Tori Spelling says this is the second time she's fainted in the past year and been found unconscious by her daughter.

Tori Spelling still isn't feeling quite right after she fainted and wound up in the ER just three days ago, but the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum still showed up to record the latest episode of her misSPELLING podcast.

It was there that she finally added context to her hospitalization last August alluded to in an Instagram post where she lamented missing her kids on her fourth day in.

"Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way," she captioned the share then.

On her podcast, she detailed how it was 15-year-old daughter Stella who found her both times, saying that in August, "I fell straight backwards, hit my head, knocked out. And that's how I remember just coming to and my daughter, Stella, was screaming."

Just three days ago, she fainted again, only this time, Spelling said she fell forward instead of backward. "I split my chin open. My poor daughter, Stella, she's just really nervous that I'm going to pass out again," Spelling admitted. "Her worst nightmare happened because she heard a thunk upstairs and it was me this time."

When Stella reached her this latest time, Spelling said she was still on the floor and told her daughter, "I think I broke my jaw. I need to go the hospital."

Rather than have Stella call 911, Spelling asked her to call someone who could take her to the hospital, but she was unable to reach anyone -- not even her father Dean McDermott.

"She was like, 'In emergencies, here we are alone. This is the second time this is happening,'" Spelling said of Stella's response at the moment.

In this case, she said her blood pressure had dropped to 77, leading to her passing out. Overall, Spelling suspects she was dehydrated as she just doesn't drink water, conceding, "It's a problem."

Later, she said that she mostly drinks sodas like Diet Dr. Pepper and ginger ale, speculating, "Perhaps me not drinking water, subconsciously, is a form of self-sabotage."

When they were finally on the way to the hospital, Spelling was grateful her daughter was allowed to ride with her because Stella later told her the driver had asked if she had any "intel" on what's going on with Diddy.

"Mom, you were about to answer," she said her daughter told her later.

"The funny thing is I don't have any intel," she said. "I don't know what I was about to say."

She was grateful that she didn't break any bones, as she had feared, in this latest fall, but is concerned she may have a concussion as she said, "it's still spinning."