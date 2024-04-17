Tori Spelling Reveals She Had Estate Sale After $80K Bill for 50 Storage Units

Getty

"I was probably broke again," the mom of five recalled on her podcast, while also revealing it might be "time for another estate sale" as she's struggling to pay for her current storage units amid her divorce from Dean McDermott.

Tori Spelling is taking a look back at a time when she was forced to make a tough decision due to financial hardship.

On Tuesday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the reality star recalled how she had an estate sale in 2006 after she owed $80,000 to a storage unit company.

"I was probably broke again," Spelling said.

"In all fairness, that was like a wildly expensive storage space. It was 50 units. It was 50 of them," she continued. "And at one point in my life, when I couldn't pay it … this isn't a running theme at all. I had a bill, you guys ... we'd done small payments, and it was adding up and then it just catches up with you if you don't pay it. I had an outstanding bill of $80,000."

As for her belongings, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said the company "auctioned it all off," and "took it all."

However, she said the storage unit company was "really kind."

"They sent me my personal memorabilia and my stuff from my childhood and my dad and stuff," Spelling explained. "I got that back, which, duh, I promptly put into a new storage unit, which are these that I can't now pay for. Cool."

"Anyway, I think it's time for another estate sale, right?" she added.

This comes after Spelling revealed on last week's episode of her misSPELLING podcast that she is currently sifting through four storage units in an attempt to downsize and simplify her life amid her divorce from Dean McDermott.

"I'm a hoarder, you guys! Hi, my name's Tori and I'm a hoarder. There I said it," Spelling told her listeners, while sitting inside one of her storage units after being let in by a locksmith. "I always tell people, 'I'm not a hoarder. I'm a collector.'"

"I have all my kids' memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage," she explained.

She said the storage units came about after Spelling was forced to move her family into an Airbnb due to the infestation of mold in their home. She added that she then started feeling like she could "breathe" again and wondered why.

"I can breathe because I don't have all my s--t falling on top of me," she said, adding, "I would like to clean up my life for my kids because they deserve better."

Spelling shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with her estranged partner. The revelations come after Spelling was spotted crying while reuniting with McDermott at the public storage in late March; the two were married for almost two decades.

The daughter of late film and television producer Aaron Spelling admitted that she no longer "had the money" to pay for the units which hold their "whole lives." Spelling thanked a friend for stopping the units from going up for auction, which Spelling explained is what happens when you don't pay for your storage units.

"I don't want sympathy, but I was taught, or I wasn't taught how to function in the real world and I'm doing the best I can," Spelling admitted. "I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking. I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s."