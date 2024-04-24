Video of Bride Secretly Bashing Groom's Best Friend Threatens to Blow Up Wedding: 'Uptight Bitch'

Getty

After the drama from the video brought the future of the wedding into question, the groom-to-be's close friend took to Reddit's AITA forum for their thoughts on how she -- and her husband -- handled the situation.

A woman sought guidance from the internet after a secret video recording revealed what one friend really thought about her -- and now threatens that woman's marriage.

After the OP (a.k.a. "original poster") was asked to help her male friend, who is also the groom-to-be, with preparations for his wedding, she saw footage of the bride, who is also a friend of hers, trashing her behind her back, causing things to quickly blow up and left the wedding and couple's relationship in question.

All of this led the woman to Reddit's infamous AITA ("Am I the A--hole") forum for advice.

The Original AITA Post on Reddit

Setting the foundation for the key relationships in her sordid saga, OP kicked off her post by writing, "My friend Sam ( 28M), his fiancée Cate (29 F), and I (27 F) went to Uni together for our Master's. Sam and I are both south-Asian and from the same community, so I was quite close to him during our early master's years, but then Sam met Cate, and out of respect for their relationship and that Cate was uncomfortable with me, I stepped away and minimized contact. We remained friends and our families are close now."

"Sam is now engaged to Cate, and he asked me to be by his side and do some of the duties, the groom's sister usually does," she continued. "I said yes, as he doesn't have sisters and his female cousins are very small (South-Asian weddings have various such rituals). Cate, for the first time in many years, finally seemed happy in my presence and told me she was glad I was helping at the wedding."

That's when things took a turn, though, as OP's impression about her former friend proved to be way off.

She explained, "One of our uni friends, who is close friends with Cate, sent me a video that she secretly recorded where Cate was talking about me to her friends and I was honestly hurt by what she said. She called me an 'uptight b---h' and that my husband was only with me because apparently, I could be the 'stable wife' with the personality of a 'stale cardboard'."

"She also told them that I was a 'pick-me' and that I was always trying to get her MIL to purposefully not understand her and ruin her relationship with her in-laws," she continued. "She was saying that she is only keeping me close to keep an eye on me and so that I cannot sabotage her further."

My husband, however, was so mad that he didn't listen to me about letting it go, due to Cate's behaviour all these years, and he called Sam and yelled at him and sent him the video

OP then explained why she has a unique relationship with her male friend's mother, and future mother-in-law to the so-called friend trashing her in the video.

"For context, her MIL doesn't speak or understand English," she wrote. "She only speaks our mother tongue, so I only speak to her in that language and Cate has made passive-aggressive comments about it all the time. I did not say a word all these years to either Sam or his family, because I felt it would ruin my relationship with them and Sam was happy with Cate so I didn't want to meddle either."

OP's next move led to the situation spiraling completely out of her control.

"I showed the video to my husband and he was so mad that he was about to go to Sam's house and demand an apology. I was just so sad that I texted Sam that I could not be available to participate further in the rituals and that I was sorry for such short notice, but I think it would be better if we had limited contact for a while," she shared.

"My husband, however, was so mad that he didn't listen to me about letting it go, due to Cate's behaviour all these years, and he called Sam and yelled at him and sent him the video, not before blocking him from our phones," added OP.

"Today, Cate called me and asked me to talk to Sam, as he was mad at her, and his mum threatened to withdraw her blessing as she now considered Cate a vulgar woman," she shared. "I told her off, and Sam apologized for all of this and said that he understood if I didn't want to talk to him again. I responded politely and he hung up."

After that, though, OP was left concerned about the potential aftermath of the whole ugly situation.

"Now, I'm feeling guilty about potentially ruining Sam's wedding and my friendship with him and his family, and I think I could have handled this better," she wrote, asking the group, "AITA?"

Redditors Have OP's Back -- But Also Questions About How She and Her Husband Handled It

Redditors pretty unanimously felt that OP was definitely NTA on this one, with the most common consensus being that the bride just got caught and now she needs to deal with the consequences.

One detail that got the highest upvotes on the site was about the supposed friend of all three major players in this drama recording the bride. "Cate has no one to blame for her current situation but herself," the commenter started.

They then added, "I find it interesting that a mutual friend of both you and Cate tape this particular conversation. So does this mutual friend not like Cate? At least now Sam knows what kind of person Cate is and can decide whether he wants to spend the rest of his life with someone like her! Nice to see you have a husband who has your back!"

Jumping in to comment, OP said that the mutual friend "thinks Cate is unhinged, period." She went on to note, "The only reason she talks to Cate is because of Sam, as Cate has very less female friends and she never wanted me around her friend group."

She also thanked the commenter for their message about her husband having her back, writing, "My husband really is wonderful and he can get very overprotective in some cases as I am extremely introverted and try to avoid confrontation."

Another commenter told OP to trust her judgment as it was "spot on in this scenario. Use your judgement to do good in the world. Let your light shine. In this case Sam may be saved from marrying a very unsavoury woman. Be brave and don't let anything stop you from doing the right thing."

Another praised her husband for stepping in and defending her from the bride's attack. "You didn't do anything. Your husband sent the video and called Sam to yell at him. You graciously backed out of the wedding so that you didn't cause trouble. You can't control your husband," they wrote.

Why isn't anyone showing concern for the husband who is dating someone to face enough to talk s--t about one of his best friends behind their backs?

"He did that of his own volition (and I applaud him for it) so you can feel guilt feel. You were the bigger person," they continued. "Your husband however decided to let Sam and his family know exactly who Cate is. What they have decided to do with that information is up to them. Don't you dare feel guilty because some catty, jealous woman can't handle your friendship with her fiance. She ruined this, not you. Your husband may have ignited the spark but Cate set up all the dynamite and fireworks.

"Better Sam sees Cate for who she is now, before marriage," wrote one commenter succinctly. "You did Sam a favor."

Reactions to both her and her response weren't unanimous, though. While some backed OP's husband for supporting his wife, others weren't so happy about how he treated Sam in this situation. "Why did everyone decide to lash out at Sam instead of Cate?" asked one commenter. "Presumably Sam wasn't aware of what was going on, so why is your husband calling him and yelling at him before blocking him? Why isn't anyone showing concern for the husband who is dating someone to face enough to talk s--t about one of his best friends behind their backs?"

Another questioned why OP was ready to just dump her friend like that. "OP was about to cut the relationship without even having the decency of explaining to her friend why. What kind of friendship is that?" they asked.

Another echoed both of these sentiments, writing, "Okay, I Just have to bring up something. You were about to drop out of your friends wedding and go low contact without telling him why and then your husband won't and then your husband called and screamed at him like he was the one to blame for his fiancé behavior. That's unhinged."

OP tried to defend their stances by arguing that Sam knew more than may have first come across. "Sam knew about Cate's dislike of me," she wrote. "I had initially refused to be in the wedding party, because it was THEIR wedding, but both Sam and his mum, requested me to, as she was flying from India, did not speak English and he would be busy with other wedding matters."

"My husband was mad, and he yelled at Sam about how he had warned him that any more mean comments from Cate and I would be done," she continued. "My husband had repeatedly told Sam before all of this, to tell his mum to engage me less on bridal stuff as Cate might not like it."