'Eunuch Maker' Given Life for 'Grisly' Body Modifications on Victims Who 'Seemingly Consented'

Metropolitan Police Department

The man ran a website where subscribers could watch video of the "illegal mutilations," which included castration and penis removal; he was also accused of keeping "trophies" and cannibalism.

Warning: The details in this story are incredibly graphic.

A Norwegian man has been sentenced for his role in what officials are calling a "criminal network" of people conducting "extreme body modifications and illegal surgeries."

Marius Theodore Gustavson, 46, was named by the Metropolitan Police as the primary offender in the case and given life in jail, with a minimum 22-year term, after previously admitting to a number of charges -- including grievous bodily harm, as well as making, possessing and distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

According to police, an investigation into the network began in November 2020, after a victim was identified in North London. During the investigation, it was discovered Gustavson ran a website titled EunuchMaker.com, "where he advertised extreme body modification services, including castration and penis removal." Per cops, he also had his own production company and would film the "illegal mutilations and upload them to his site, which captured an international audience."

The website had nearly 23,000 users and brought in more than $300K between 2017 and 2021, reported Reuters.

Some of his victims -- who were allegedly willing participants -- were as young as 16, including one who was given electric shocks. Another victim said he had his testicles clamped, before Gustavson used an iron to brand him with the letters EM, for "Eunuch Maker" -- saying it was only after he realized that he was in need of a psychiatrist and not a "back-street surgeon."

"In at least three cases, the injuries inflicted on the victims were life threatening, with one victim coming close to losing his life due to blood loss," said police.

"Whilst the victims in this case all seemingly consented to surgeries and amputations, the victim who bravely reported his assault to the police expressed serious regret regarding his procedure and the lasting impact it has had upon him," said prosecutors, via The Guardian. "This clearly emphasizes why such practices are unlawful."

"On one occasion Gustavson cooked what appeared to be human testicles which were then plated to be eaten, and kept other body parts as 'trophies'," said Judge Mark Lucraft KC, while prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC said there was "clear evidence" of cannibalism. He also allegedly sold human tissue from his procedures.

In court (via BBC), defense lawyer Rashvinderjeet Panesar said Gustavson was "stable" while married from 2005-2016, but in 2017 had his own penis removed by one of his co-defendants, Damien Byrnes. He later had one of his legs amputated after submerging it in dry ice in 2019, as well as one of his nipples partially removed the same year. The modification became an "addiction," said Panesar, who added that Gustavson "wished to put a smile on other people's faces -- he wanted to help" with his operations.

Prosecutors, however, argued Gustavson "ignored the risks of performing unnecessary surgery on vulnerable men, for sexual gratification and financial gain" -- and said that while Gustavson's apparent "body integrity dysphoria" may have explained his own body modifications, it didn't excuse his actions on others.

Authorities said that as a "pattern of offending began to unravel" with Gustavson, detectives were then able "to piece together that he was not working alone."

Six other men were also arrested and sentenced: