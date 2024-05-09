Kelly Ripa Confronted 'Loud' Celebrity for Gossiping About Other Stars on Airplane: 'Shut It!'

Instagram

Kelly Ripa has some sage advice for celebs gossiping about other celebs in public: don't do it.

On Thursday's all-new Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa revealed that she once confronted an unidentified celebrity for talking about other stars while on a commercial flight from Los Angeles to New York City.

"Said famous person was shouting into their phone about other famous people. I sort of reached over," Ripa recalled. "I sort of slapped at this person -- not slapped, but I tried to reach them. I was like, 'You're shouting!'"

As for how they reacted, the television host said "in horror," apparently not having realized how loud they were being. Ripa said the person thanked her ... but did not end their phone call.

"Was it good dish?" Ripa's husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, asked to which Ripa responded: "It was just dish, and I'm like, 'You're going to be in the New York Post -- shut it!' It was a loud, verbose conversation involving other famous people."

While Ripa admittedly that part of her wanted to let the person continue their loud conversation and embarrass themself, empathy kicked in and she chose otherwise.

"It was like the angel and the devil on your shoulder. The devil was like, 'Let them keep going. You want to hear the end of this story,'" Ripa said. "The angel was like, 'But it's not right, and it's none of our business, and it's not any of our businesses. Save him now.'"

The celeb story comes after the couple recently shared that their family witnessed another celebrity -- whose identity Ripa also did not reveal -- growing angry with hotel staff while they were on vacation.

"Mark and I were at a hotel with the kids. I'm not going to name the name, but there was a celebrity here, and this celebrity was on their honeymoon. This celebrity asked to speak to the manager," Ripa said. "She was not happy," Consuelos added.

