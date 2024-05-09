The GOAT Stars Tease Intense In-House Fights: 'There's No Place to Go' (Exclusive)

Prime Video

Heated moments between Alyssa Edwards, Da'Vonne Rogers and Kristen Doute pop up throughout the show's first episodes, while other housemates get into it as the season progresses. But just how deep is the beef?

"Am I the drama?"

That's what Alyssa Edwards -- quoting fellow RuPaul's Drag Race alum Scarlet Envy -- had to say about her time on The GOAT, Prime Video's new reality competition show pitting reality stars against one another to determine who is truly The Greatest of All Time.

And while Edwards -- real name Justin Johnson -- has some pretty heated moments with both Big Brother's Da'Vonne Rogers and The Valley star Kristen Doute, he's hardly the only one to get into it with one of their fellow contestants and housemates.

"I think it's a combination of living with someone you don't know and working with someone in very close proximity. And then also the competition in itself," Johnson said of those in-house spats. "Some of us were there just to have a good time and challenge ourselves. Listen, this show is total camp, all right? But there were some people that were like, 'Oh, this is life or death right here and I'm in it to win it.'"

"With that being said, I am competitive, but I think I was trying to have more fun with it, get to know people, connect, and celebrate. This show is a celebration of reality television. And I think some were just taking it more seriously," he continued, teasing what was behind the beef.

Per Johnson, the tension never lasted long and could be settled over a "nice margarita."

"It's like, you know, today you really got on my nerves, and you got on my nerves. And then it's like a family thing, like a sibling. You get into it, you pass it out, you deal with it. Tomorrow's a new day," he added, before quipping, "Am I the drama?"

As we mentioned, Johnson isn't the only one who experienced tense moments inside the house. Making matters worse, they all lived together during filming, something which made the drama hard to escape.

"It is not easy because where are you going if you fight with someone? There's no place to go. So, you have to stay there and deal with it," 90 Day Fiancé's Paola Mayfield told TooFab. "It's not easy, but I feel like you get to get used to it."

"I'm feeling something, I'm not going to be quiet about it. That's something people know me from my show, 90 Day Fiancé. They know me, and I'm just going to speak my mind," she continued. "And I'm not going to be quiet about it. And sometimes, I overstep and overdo it, but I just don't know. It's part of who I am. If someone does something to me that I was not expecting, I am going to feel it, and I'm going to voice it."

The strategy and alliance aspect of the competition was something that threw off a lot of the contestants, many of whom came from reality shows which aren't competition series.

Tayshia Adams from The Bachelorette admitted she didn't strategize "to the best of my ability," while The Circle's Joey Sasso said some people took things a little too personally and had a hard time moving on.

"If you're on a competition show with gamers, they're not there to make good TV. They are there to win money," Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan told TooFab. "Da'Vonne was playing this game like her life depended on that money. And I'm here to make good TV and have fun. So, I think that you need to tweak your strategy depending on how close you want to be to that money. The less fun you're having, the closer you're going to be to that money."

"I just wanted to meet people. I just wanted to have fun. But, of course, not everybody's on the same page," added Mayfield. "Everybody's just creating their alliance, their strategies, and all that stuff. I feel like I tried not to, but then I just got caught up in it."

The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star Joe Amabile said being on The GOAT was a "numbers game," like most competition series. "If you have the numbers on your side, usually you're safe. But you never know. Like, those could turn," he added.

"I'm not used to forming alliances either. I honestly typically like to pave my own path and just kind of like be me, soldier and just my own gut," added Tayshia. "So, when people started coming to me, I'm not gonna lie, I was a little like, what do you have up your sleeve? It kind of caught me off guard because you don't do that on The Bachelor."