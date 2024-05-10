TikTok Star Kimberely Nix Announces Own Death at 31 After Cancer Battle In Emotional Video

Instagram

"I had a beautiful life. And I'm so proud of it," Dr. Nix shared in her goodbye video, in which she thanked her thousands of followers for their support during her battle with metastatic sarcoma.

TikTok star Dr. Kimberely Nix, who documented her cancer battle on the platform, has passed away at 31.

Dr. Nix -- who was diagnosed with metastatic sarcoma in 2021 -- said goodbye to her nearly 150,000 TikTok followers as she announced the news of her death in an emotional video posted to her TikTok account on Wednesday.

"My journey here is over and i cant thank each and every one of you enough! You have all made me so happy and your comments and support are more than enough to have gotten anyone through anything! If you wish, Please donate through my link in bio to sarcoma cancer research and follow my husband in his updates @LightestCheese 💕," Dr. Nix captioned her TikTok video, adding the captions, "#death #dying #palliative #sarcoma #undifferentiatedpleomorphicsarcoma #cancer #cancerpatient #md #resident #medschool."

For her final video, the 31-year-old filmed one last "get ready with me" video. In the nine-minute clip, Dr. Nix expressed her gratitude for her fulfilling life, reflected on her cancer journey, and thanked fans for their support over the years.

"Hello followers, if you're seeing this message, I have passed away peacefully," she began. "For those of you who don't know me, my name is Kim, hi! It's so nice to meet you, and you're welcome to check out all the cool sarcoma facts, information, and my lived experience with death and dying with sarcoma cancer. You don't have to go just because you're new."

Dr. Nix shared that she's grateful for her life and experiences, including her career in medicine, raising sarcoma awareness, getting to travel and check items off her bucket list, and creating a community on TikTok.

"I had a beautiful life," she said. "And I'm so proud of it."

She later broke down in tears as she spoke about her leaving her husband, Michael.

"He's the love of my life," Dr. Nix said, getting choked up. "My only sadness in dying is knowing that we didn't get to grow old together. Everything else is totally bearable, because that is the only thing that really matters."

Dr. Nix ended her video by again thanking her followers for their love and support.

"I just can't thank you all enough for being so supportive for your comments, for cheering me on, for helping us feel not alone in this process. This community has meant the absolute world to me and I can't thank you enough," she said. "I will miss you, TikTok. I love you all, thank you for this amazing, amazing opportunity. I am in happy tears because you have all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life and I can't thank you enough."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she concluded, before smiling as she showed off her "finished" makeup look, and waving goodbye to the camera.

Dr. Nix was in the last of her internal medicine core residency when she was diagnosed with undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma. She was 28 at the time.

An undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) is "a rare type of cancer that begins mostly in the soft tissues of the body," and usually occurs in the arms or legs, according to the Mayo Clinic.