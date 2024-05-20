Ryan Stutter Clarifies Relationship Status Following Cryptic Posts About Missing Wife Trista

Getty

Bachelor Nation was left concerned about the couple's relationship after Ryan Sutter posted he wishes he could talk to wife Trista, but knows he can't as she needs "time to discover yourself again."

Ryan Sutter is setting a few things straight about his relationship with Trista Sutter.

The Bachelor Nation alum took to social media over the weekend after a few cryptic posts left fans wondering if there was trouble in paradise between the longtime couple.

"I write what is on my mind at the moment," The Bachelorette star posted to his Instagram on Saturday. "I write my feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone - that is the farthest thing from my mind."

"I choose to share my thoughts on occasion because it helps me process them and, I hope, may help others navigate their own lives," he added.

"Trista is fine. We are fine. We're great," Ryan continued, touching on where and his wife stand. "Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family's support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us. I miss her. We miss her."

Though Ryan didn't get into specifics, the firefighter's latest message does help explain his post from the day prior in which he shared how much he missed his wife.

"I really wish I could talk to you," Ryan began the May 17 message. "Ask you how you're doing? How was your day. I'd really like to hear your voice -- just for a minute. So many times I've called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I'd miss the opportunity if it were gone. I want to know how you're doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can't. And that's ok cause I know you need this time -- time to discover yourself again."

"So I'll be here for you instead," he continued. "I'll be here when you get back. I'll be here to listen to you, to smile with you, maybe cry with you -- I'll be here to love you… I'll be here… forever."

That post came just days after Ryan revealed that he, Trista, and their two kids, Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15, wouldn't be spending Mother's Day with the reality star.

"They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder," he wrote on Instagram May 11. "I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman. She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we're gonna find out....I miss her already."

Despite providing a bit of a back story to his recent posts aimed at Trista, fans still appear to be worried about the couple -- who married in a televised wedding in 2003 after they got engaged on the first-ever season of The Bachelorette -- voicing their concerns in the comments.

"Searching for what? Is it a separation?," one fan wrote, with another speculating that Trista's absence may be due to a stint on another reality show. "Oh she's on special forces," they wrote, referring to Fox's brutal competition series.

Other fans, meanwhile, shared their support for Ryan and Trista, with one adding, "I think most of us are in love with how much you two love each other. Have been since day one. It's therapeutic to reach out too (well, it's supposed to be.) It's all good. We are here for you."