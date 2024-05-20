Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Go Viral All Over Again Recreating 'Super Bass' Performance That Started It All

Instagram / Ellen

More than a decade after their viral appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as little princesses made them stars, Sophia Grace Brownlee and cousin Rosie McClelland returned to the cover track that started it all with a new take on Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show may not be around anymore, but viral sensations Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland proved they don't need the television exposure to continue making headlines.

The adorable duo were just wee tykes when they first showed up on Ellen's show dressed as princesses and losing their minds -- well, that was more Sophia Grace as Rosie was a little too young to know what was going on -- when they got to meet Nicki Minaj.

The girls had first gained the attention of the talk show host for a video of them performing Minaj's smash hit "Super Bass."

After their adorable television debut, the cousins quickly became a sensation, and fans have enjoyed watching them grow up together with various appearances ever since.

Now, the duo are bringing it full circle and taking it right back to the start with an all-new cover of the track that kicked it all off for them: "Super Bass."

Now 21 and 17 years old, the ladies didn't bring back their princess style, opting instead for simple slacks and white tops.

But their clear affection for one another and those charming personalities nevertheless shined through as they again racked up millions of views for their recreation.

Their last appearance on Ellen in May 2022 also saw them also perform Minaj's track and talk about their plans for the future.

The duo have stayed close since their big TV moment in 2011, which quickly saw them earn their own interview segment and perform red carpet interviews that connected them with superstars from all walks of life.

Since then, fans have followed their lives on social media as the girls separately launched music careers in their native England, and Sophia Grace even welcomed her first baby on February 26, 2023. Yes, Rosie was right there to celebrate with her.