Katie Maloney Hits Back at Lala Kent For Exposing Private Conversation About Ariana During VPR Reunion

Katie defends herself on social media after the reunion, before Lala goes off on her in a preview for Part 2 -- claiming Maloney threatened "to burn my livelihood to the ground."

During Part 1 of the three-part Season 11 reunion on Tuesday night, Katie and Lala detailed their falling out, before the latter called out the former for venting her frustrations with Ariana in private, but not on camera.

According to Lala, Katie said Ariana "had basically abandoned you and the sandwich shop." While Maloney did admit to feeling a little slighted when Ariana took off to Broadway to star in Chicago without them really talking about it, she otherwise didn't cop to any smack talk behind Madix's back.

On Part 1 of the #PumpRules Reunion, Lala's sharing who she feels has not been the same this season.

Following the reunion, Katie took to her Instagram Stories to further explain why she didn't want to say anything negative about her BFF on camera, noting that Ariana was still dealing with the "hurt" of Scandoval.

"I'm someone who has suffered from imposters syndrome for as long as I have known myself," Kaite, 37, began. "Hence why I was apprehensive about opening the sandwich shop on my own. So when Ariana was going through not only a world of hurt but also getting some amazing opportunities. That changed a lot of things during a pivotal time. I was extremely sensitive to what she was going through but also very supportive."

"I was also dealing with immense insecurity about what I could take on and simply didn't want to put that on her. I had an emotional response that didn't feel appropriate bringing to her front door so I went where I felt safe. Or where I thought was safe," she continued, seemingly referring to Lala. "Until I could find the appropriate conversation to have with Ariana. Which of course I did. And we have had plenty since."

"To know me is to know I value trust, loyalty and integrity," Katie added in another slide, concluding her thoughts.

During Tuesday's episode, Lala claimed Katie wasn't being honest because she didn't voice frustrations she had with Ariana about their sandwich shop, Something About Her, on camera.

"You and I are truthtellers. We say s--t how it is," she told Katie, raising her voice. "So why when the cameras go up am I suddenly the enemy when I'm talking about the same s-- we've talked about on the phone?"

"There were a few people sitting up here who were living in the comments section," she continued, accusing Katie, Scheana Shay, and James Kennedy specifically for not wanting to ruffle any feathers with Ariana, after seeing she was the new "fan favorite."

"You wanted me to throw her under the bus about how mad I was. I'm not doing that," said Katie, defending herself, before the episode ended without them really solving anything.

However, as shown in a preview for Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Lala and Katie continued to go at it, with other cast members getting involved -- including Ariana, who came to Katie's defense.

"Lala, you wanted her to be the same person on camera as you felt she was off camera?" Andy Cohen said, to which Lala replied, "I want to play the same game that we've been playing."

Katie hit back, "Lala, 11 years, I've been the same f--king person the entire time!"

Kent said Maloney's remark was "untrue," before she continued to get more heated.

"You lost your mind," Lala claimed. "You said to me, 'I'm not gonna say these things because I've invested a lot of money in this sandwich shop.' And you said to me, 'If you're gonna f--k with my business Lala, I'm gonna f--k with yours.' And honest to god, I wanted to say to you, 'Something About Her is really nothing about her right now. You don't got a business. And mine is my livelihood that I support child on! So how dare you threaten to f--k with it!'"

Tom Schwartz then chimed in, telling Katie that her feelings would have been "valid" if she felt "resentful towards Ariana." Maloney immediately fired back that she "wasn't resentful," prompting others to pipe up.

As everyone talked over one another, Scheana asked Katie point blank if she ever felt "abandoned by Ariana at any point," to which she replied, "Yes, I did. I didn't want to talk to her about it because I didn't want her to feel guilty!"

Schwartz then accused his ex of not wanting to say anything bad about Ariana on camera because she was "terrified of coming off publicly as not Team Ariana," promoting Madix to chime in and defend her friend.

"Katie is also not someone who acts differently because of public anything. She's always herself. She has been for 11 seasons. And she's been hated for it," siad Madix. "So why would that change now? The insulation that Katie is not 100% authentic all the time ..."

"That's bulls--t," Katie said, finishing Ariana's sentence, as Lala noted that she disagreed. "I didn't feel that she was 100% authentic this season," said Kent.

When asked if it "bothered" her knowing that Maloney said not-so-positive things about her behind her back, Madix responded, "No, because we talk about things on and off camera as well." She also admitted that it wouldn't have bothered her if Katie voiced her frustrations on camera, noting that she was "valid" in her feelings.

As for where Katie and Lala stand now, Kent said, "Who knows after right now? I love Katie. I ride hard for her all the time." Lala again shared that she felt that Katie wasn't being authentic.

"I'm not going to sit here for a moment more and be told that I'm being a fake, phony because I didn't want to bring some s--t up that I honestly and moved past, like f--k that s--t," Maloney said.

Kent still didn't let it go, telling Katie, "Had you said to me, 'These are things that I don't really want to talk about because I'm kind of over them, and I don't want to put pressure on Ariana, and I've invested a lot of money in this.' Instead, you threaten to burn my livelihood to the ground? It was the shift of here she is again treating me like I am the enemy."

When Andy asked where they "go from here," Lala calmly replied, "Where we always go. That we are always on the up."