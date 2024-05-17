Mom Kept Child In 'Makeshift Cage' Surrounded by Chicken Wing Bones: Police

New York State Police

Authorities release photos of the "cage," which -- along with the 2-year-old child found inside of it -- was "covered in human fecal matter."

A mother in Buffalo, New York is facing child endangerment charges after her 2-year-old child was found inside what police are calling a "make shift cage."

Naesha R. Lumpkin, 24, was arrested in February after troopers with the New York State Police executed an arrest warrant for a previous crime and made a horrific discovery inside Lumpkin's home.

Per authorities, a 2-year-old boy was found "inside a makeshift cage" which was described as "a play pen that was covered by a piece of a crib tied down on three side to the top not allowing the child to stand or exit the play pen."

Both the cage and the child was "covered in human fecal matter," which was also found smeared on the walls. "The child and bedding were soaked in urine and fecal matter," added investigators, who also released a photo of the alleged "cage."

Trooper James O'Callaghan told WKBW that the child was found with "bones from chicken wings" around him.

"Bones or some sort of chicken bones. So I mean, it was something where you look at it and it was disgusting. It was something that no one would want to see. It's one of the hardest calls for any law enforcement to go and deal with," O'Callaghan told the outlet. "There were some excuses as to why the child was in that cage like that. None of them were good reasons. And let's be honest with you, anyone that has kids or anyone that has seen this picture know that there is no reason for a child to be not only living like that, but as a parent to put a child in that type of situation."

The child was taken to the hospital, while Lumpkin was taken in for the arrest warrant and also hit with a new charge of child endangerment.

While at the hospital, the boy was found to have bruises to his face and body, said State Police. He was also "found to have two fractured ribs in the healing stage meaning the fractures likely occurred 10 days to two weeks ago from the evaluations." Though the child's mother allegedly said the injuries were the result of the boy falling down the stairs in late December 2023, early January 2024, she didn't seek medical help.