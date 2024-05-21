Woman Called 'Selfish' for 'Hiding' Wealth by Mom After Adopting Own Sister

Getty

The Original AITA Reddit Post

"I (34F) have a difficult relationship with my Mother, she had me when she was 17 and was addicted to various substances when I was growing up," wrote OP. "She'd leave me with whoever would watch me for days on end and i'd end up mostly raising myself."

The woman explained that by the time she was 16 years old, she was out of her mother's house, couch surfing until she could get her own place. Then, when she was 25, she met the man she would marry three years later.

"His family is the polar opposite of mine and are incredible, so loving and warm, I honestly consider his parents mine and call them Mum and Dad," she wrote. The women then mentioned that her husband's parents are "quite well off," noting that this detail "matters to the story."

From here, she shared that her mother reached out a year ago after a decade of no contact to reconnect and "introduce me to my little sister who was 2 years old, I was confused as I hadn't even known she'd been pregnant."

OP said she chose to stay connected to her mother for a time, if only to assure that she had made positive changes and that her sister was in good hands. "At first it seemed like things had changed and she was trying, this illusion lasted for the first few visits over six months then she broke down, told me she couldn't do this, and asked me to take my sister."

As she and her husband had been struggling to conceive, they agreed, but only if they did it "right," as in making sure "it was a legal adoption and airtight which took several months." She said that her husband's parents consider her a granddaughter and have already set up a trust fund for her.

OP's mother was also invited to stay in the picture, being afforded one supervised visit per month. It was when her mother noticed expensive clothes and toys that things took a turn. "She began to rip into us for hiding the fact we have money and how if we'd just given her money she'd have not given us my sister as she could have taken care of her better."

"I told her while we have some money its mostly my husbands parents money not ours so she had no right to know about it, also that I wouldn't have given her money anyway as I didn't trust her," OP explained. "She broke down calling me a selfish b---h who'd never considered how hard things were for her."

The woman's husband offered to give her mother some money if it would help OP feel better about the situation, but she thought it was "a bad idea as she'd likely use it badly or blow through it then expect more." Nevertheless, she said she feels bad, questioning if she "should have tried to help her more now my luck is better, or maybe I should have been honest with her."

Her question for Reddit, "AITA for keeping this from her?"

How Reddit Reacted

One Redditor suggested that if OP's husband wanted to pay for anything, "it can be a treatment program for Mom to get the help she needs."

OP jumped in to add, "I tried many times to try to get her to get clean over the years before I cut off contact, she had no interest and I don't think that has changed at all if I thought that she'd even consider it i'd be having him do that if he truly wants to spend money on her."

Others thought her husband's offer was kind but misguided. "Yeah hubby’s heart is in the right place but he’s clearly never dealt with an addict. Seems like a sweet guy, very lucky to be born into a family with love and money… he should just enjoy his life and listen to OP’s gut on this one."

Another comment responded to these remarks with a summary of the situation others thought was worded perfectly, writing, "I don't even think it has to do with being an addict; but rather, people that come from a good/close family struggle to understand how s--tty other people's families are."

Still others offered even more serious advice and concerns. One Redditor wrote, "If she knows where you live you need security cameras immediately, and your (sister) daughter needs to have former-mom on the do-not-allow-to-pickup list at any daycare or school she attends."

"The only rights she has are what my husband and I feel comfortable giving her don't worry," OP added, emphasizing that they are keeping contact for her sister's sake, "as it seemed cruel to take my sister abruptly and never let her see our Mother again but it is being considered now if thats for the best."

One commenter seemed to think that would be the right call, noting, "I think you’d do best to cut contact fully. It will be hard news for her but she’s not going to be a positive influence on your child and you need to do what’s best for your child." They then said OP should place strict stipulations on reconnecting.

An Update from the OP

After mulling over the feedback with her husband, OP was back the next day with a huge update that changed their whole family dynamic all over again. Of their decision, OP wrote, "It wasn't an easy one but we have a child to think of now and she has to come first."

So what did they decide? It seems they took a lot of the advice presented.

"We blocked my Mother on every social Media, we changed our phone numbers and we reached out to the family lawyer to get in contact with her to inform her that all visits have been stopped after how she spoke to me in front of my sister," OP wrote. "She has to get clean for at least a year with weekly tests if she wants to see my sister again."

She said that her mother could contact the family lawyer "if she needs help with the tests, but beyond that she gets no help from us unless she wants to go to rehab which we will pay for, directly to the rehab not her."

OP also made the drastic decision to relocate their family, moving in with her in-laws "for the time being as my Mother knows where we live." They will be looking to buy a new home somewhere else.

She said her in-laws are "delighted" to have them, with her father-in-law, in particular, excited to have his granddaughter in their home.

"When we arrived the guest room my sister is using for now had an army of Squishmallows on the bed they are her current obsession and my FIL makes sure to bring a new one each time he sees her I always think she must have them all now and each time i'm wrong, how he keeps track of what she has and doesn't have I don't know as he never buys doubles," she wrote.

It was a happy update, with OP saying the family of three is planning a "small Holiday," "to get away from the stress we've been under," with plans for more travel in the future.

Nevertheless, OP admitted to still "feeling very conflicted and guilty over this even though I know it's the right choice it just doesn't make it easy."

While it wasn't a direct AITA question this time around, Redditors were mostly quick to assure OP that this hard and drastic decision seems to be the right one for her sister, and herself. Others had a different take, with OP jumping back in to explain her choices.

Reddit's (Mostly Positive) Response

"As hard as it must have been to be completely disappointed by her mom again, OP has successfully removed her sister from going through what she did. Hopefully it was early enough that the sister isn't too badly effected by it all," commented one user, with another adding, "And hopefully mom gets the help she needs and doesn’t end up at her doorstep next year with a new baby now that she knows OP has money."

When asked how she was planning to navigate this drastic change with her sister, OP wrote, "We fully intend to always be open to her about this, and I plan to put some pictures of our Mother up in our new place even if I don't like it so it's not a hidden secret from her."

She also clarified for some wondering why she still referred to the child as her sister if she and her husband legally adopted her. OP said that her sister still calls their mother Mummy so "I'm not forcing a mother title until she is ready for it."

"If she never calls me Mum that's alright, so long as she is happy, and won't change how I love her," she wrote in another reply. "I call her my sister in the post and in my general language to prevent slip ups before she is ready as if I get used to calling her my daughter in other places it could slip out in conversations and upset her."

While most commenters had OP's back, one person suggested she was "not protecting your adopted kid. You're punishing your mom."

"Your mother is a pathetic, broken human. But here’s a different angle. Did what she say deserve a consequence of never seeing her child?" the commenter asked. "It’s not like she put the child in harms way. She just expected you to give her your stuff. She actually would have full custody if you just gave her money. But you’re treating her like she’s a violent parent."

"At least call it what it is," they continued. "You got upset and now you’re making her pay. Is it because she didn’t protect you? Are you in theory the little girl being protected?"

OP chimed in to remind the commenter that there is a way for their mother to see her youngest daughter again, just get "fully clean." She went on to add, "I cannot trust her to not play mind games or try to weaponise a child to get money. Now money is on her mind to get a fix she won't give that up easily. It's not about her calling me a selfish b---h, I don't care about that. It's the fact that this is only the start and it'll get worse."

"I'm not the little girl being protected, i'm protecting her because I wasn't protected as a little girl," she wrote of her sister. "Violence isn't the only form of abuse, and frankly i'd have taken being hurt as a child over the mind games she did with me, so i'm not giving her a chance to do that again to someone else."