Influencer's Son Dead After Drowning In Hotel Pool While Parents Napped: 'Woke Up and He Wasn't There'

The Malaysian influencer -- who was celebrating Mother's Day weekend with her family when the incident occurred -- shared photos from the 2-year-old's memorial as she explained how he died.

Malaysian influencer Jasmine Yong and her husband, Lim Kong Wang, revealed their son died after drowning in a hotel swimming pool while they slept.

In an Instagram post translated to English, Jasmine detailed the tragic circumstances around the death of the couple's 2-year-old son Enzo, first explaining the family checked into a hotel to celebrate Mother's Day weekend together.

The mother said the three of them were in a hotel room bed with Enzo "snuggled around us, drinking milk," before he fell asleep. The two parents then "went on to nap" as well, she said, but when they woke up "he wasn't there."

As they searched for him, Jasmine said they saw that the "originally locked door" to the indoor pool had been opened, before finding their unresponsive child in the water. They attempted CPR and tried to call for help, but were unable to due to the "poor hotel network."

"We hurriedly ran to the hotel lobby with the baby in our arms and asked the hotel staff to help call an ambulance and provide first aid until the ambulance arrived," she said, before explaining the child's heartbeat did return "half an hour after being sent to the hospital." He remained in a coma until his heart stopped beating the next day.

Jasmine said their "sweet baby" is now a "happy little angel," before thanking everyone for their prayers and blessings. "Nobody wants this accident to happen," she wrote, alongside a carousel of photos from what appeared to be a memorial service for the child.

Yong is a lifestyle, travel, beauty, and fashion influencer with nearly half a million followers on Instagram. Many of her posts include her son. Enzo had an Instagram page as well, with 101K followers.