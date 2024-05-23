TikTok Star Details Moment He Killed Wife, Man He Thought She Was Sleeping with After Hiding Listening Device In Home

Court TV / YouTube / Instagram

A man known for his Scarface impressions says he was "double nostril-ing" cocaine before he "just f--king snapped" seeing his estranged wife with another man; he then snapped a photo of the crime scene and picked up their daughter from school.

Ali Abulaban, a TikTok star accused of killing his estranged wife and another man, detailed the moment he "snapped" and shot the pair to death -- hours after secretly setting up a recording device in their apartment in an attempt to "catch" her having sex.

In court this week, Abulaban -- who amassed nearly 950K followers thanks to comedy skits and Scarface impressions -- took the witness stand in his own defense, as he stands accused of murdering his wife Ana Abulaban (pictured with Ali above) and friend Rayburn Cardenas Barron (bottom circle above) on October 21, 2021.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder, but has pled not guilty -- with his defense team claiming he was "simply out of his mind" and "all judgment and reason [flew] out the window" when he confronted the two over cheating suspicions.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Abulaban said he was giving his wife "space" while he stayed at a nearby hotel; prosecutors have argued Ana actually kicked him out of their apartment after learning he slept with another woman. The two share a daughter.

On the day of the murders, Abulaban said he sent groceries and some roses to Ana and was "hopeful" the gesture would make a good impression. When she acknowledged the groceries -- but not the flowers -- he said he thought the response was "dismissive" and "short." In that moment, Abulaban -- who was allegedly high on cocaine already -- decided he "had to go talk to her."

He drove to her apartment and let himself in when she didn't answer. He said he saw the groceries on the counter and the roses "crushed" under a makeup bag. That, he said, made him feel as though she "didn't give a s--t about the roses" and had made herself up to "go see somebody."

A paranoid Abulaban began recording audio of himself inside the apartment, saying on the stand it was something he started doing out of fear his wife would try to "blackmail" or lie about him. A recording was then played for the court, showing his reaction after he began texting Ana, who claimed she was at home.

In the audio, he was heard shouting to himself, "She's lying dude, she's f--king lying! She's cheating. She's cheating on me! Oh my god, she's f--king lying. She's f--king lying, I'm at home! As I f--king suspected, she's cheating on me. F--king cheating on me. She says she's home, she's not home. She won't answer my phone. Alright Ana, you wanna f--king cheat on me ... alright ... she blocked me, you blocked your husband, you're cheating on me!"

"That set me off," he admitted, saying he felt she was "lying to me" as he knew she wasn't home.

In addition to trashing the apartment, he also got what he called "a stupid idea" to use their daughter's iPad to open up a recording app and hide it somewhere "discreet" near the bed to "catch" Ana and the hypothetical man she was cheating with "having sex." He then left the apartment, went back to his hotel and fell asleep.

Abulaban said he woke up to hear a man laughing, as well as Ana's voice.

"Immediately, I'm like, oh my god, that's Ana, who's that man? Freaking out. I feel like I caught Bigfoot or something. I'm freaking out," he said, believing his cheating suspicions had been confirmed. He said he then got dressed, started doing a "couple bumps" of cocaine to get focused and then rushed to her apartment in the hopes of "preventing" her from having sex with another man. Abulaban, who had a gun on him, also admitted to listening to real time audio of Ana's conversation with Ray on the way over.

"I'm already freaking out, high out of my mind, I'm already amped up. I'm driving over 90 miles an hour ... so I can catch it before it happens, stop it with my presence," he testified. "I heard that they were making fun of me, like, 'Did Ali make this mess?' She said, 'Yeah, and he bought me these cheap ass flowers.' Let me tell you, when you hear your wife talk s--t about you to an undisclosed man, that's f--king painful."

He said he then started "double nostril-ing" cocaine from a bag, saying he did "probably the most coke I've ever done in a single moment" on the drive over.

Abulaban testified he expected to find the two in the bedroom when he entered the apartment, since their voices were so clear in the audio stream. He said he was "immediately startled" when he opened the door and saw them, from his perspective, "cuddling on the couch."

"I didn't expect Ana would ever do that to me. Him of all people. She knew how I felt about him. She knew how I felt. I was trying to believe that she wasn't cheating on me, that she would let me fix this because I was sick," he said, appearing emotional as he spoke. "I was struggling from dugs, mental illness. I f--ked up a lot. When I saw that it was him, I couldn't take it. I couldn't take the f--king betrayal. I couldn't believe she could do that to me, to our daughter."

"Before I could stop myself, I just f--king snapped," he continued, before detailing the brutal shooting.

"My gun was in my hand, the next thing I'm shooting and I can't stop. I'm even startled, it's like I'm watching it happen, I'm in the passenger seat of my own body. I can't stop it," he recalled. "I hear Ana screaming and crying. I don't even remember shooting Ana."

In the moments after the shooting, he said he questioned whether it had just happened, adding that he turned around and saw "Ana leaning forward and there's blood." He said, "I couldn't believe I did that. I didn't mean to do that."

When asked by his attorney whether he intended to kill the pair, he said no. He was also asked why he took a photo of their bodies after the shooting, saying he didn't remember doing it but "was in disbelief of what occurred." He added, "I wasn't sure if this was real. I wasn't sure if this was just some strange nightmare. I wasn't thinking clearly. I didn't know how to process this information."

He said he then ran into the hallway -- where a Nest camera showed him saying, "S--t, f--k, what have you done?" to himself -- before feeling "so much guilt" and running back into the apartment. Abulaban said he began screaming, "Please don't die, I love you, please don't die. She wasn't responding. I just stared at her."

Abulaban said he then called his parents, telling them he had just "killed" Ana. "My dad's not really believing me, he thought I was talking about some TIkTok video or something," he added, before confirming he called 9-1-1 once he got back inside his vehicle.

"I called 911 to get medical help for Ana and Ray, in the event that there is a chance to save them. I was not ready in that moment to say, hey, it was me," he testified, adding that he was also concerned about his daughter being left "all alone at school" because her mother was supposed to pick her up.

"I didn't want to leave her there and have her watch all the kids get picked up by their parents. I knew I had to turn myself in. I wanted to at least secure her," he said, explaining why he then went to pick her up himself. Abulaban said that once he retrieved her, she asked, "Where's mom?" -- before he told her, "I hurt Mommy."